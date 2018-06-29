This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

We could only hide our leaf wings for so long.

One day a man sneered at an old woman on a bus in Ballarat,

and she said, "You're not fooling anyone, Gaia."

Suddenly great wings with leaves for feathers burst from his jacket,

and from the back of her heavy coat,

and from the backs of everyone on the bus, one by one.

It spread like wildfire, and mankind took to the air.

Financiers cried for a minute

and went on CNN to say that it was bad for the economy,

but then they realized that they could fly too

so they quit their whining.

The old ways crumbled and a new world was born.

Now art pours from our hair like rain

and words erupt from the mouths of poets

from groin to lips

into ears attached to serene minds,

where their splendor dances unobscured.

We discovered that beauty is just another word

for the experience of having truly seen something.

We sculpt its edges with chlorophyl wingtips,

and breathe incandescent vibrations into its essence,

and make sensory explosions in the sky

just to thrill each other.

Just because,

we pull apart the machines of war and industry

to make instruments of unprecedented music.

Just because,

we learn the languages of the whales

and we join them in nightly improvisations.

Just because,

we explore new depths of love and creation,

and discover we'd been barely tickling the surface.

Just because,

we stand wingspread on hilltops as the sun feeds us

and let the grass teach true history to our bare feet.

Just because,

the man from Ballarat has given the old woman

a strange violin that he made out of driftwood.

Just because,

the woman looks at him,

and says, "There. Now isn't this easier?"

-- Caitlin Johnstone

