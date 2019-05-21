The Daily Beast EXPOSED itself, not Tulsi Gabbard Please Subscribe to this channel and hit the bell! The audio version of this show is available on: iTunes: apple.co/2O38qVR Google Play: ...
The Daily Beast is another website to take off my "reliable website" list. I could give many examples, but this one in particular prompted this post. As the title says, "Daily Beast Bites it's Own Butt, Boosting Gabbard." Let's lift the cover and see the beast behind the beast... Entertainment at its highest level, in our days of bread and circus, sans bread for many.