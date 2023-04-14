Daffodil the Great (repost from Spring in Vermont, 2019)

Foolish day

To think that I would fall for such a cheap trick!

And to think that you would





Draw on my heart

For your gullible audience,

Pulling a robin out of your hat





Waving your wand

To make the snow vanish,

Making the sunlight seem to brighten





Just as I look up.

How can I trust you now?

Even the man who just brought my coffee





Is conspiring with another waiter

To bring the tables outside.

How cruel.





They glance over to make sure that I am listening.

How much did you have to bribe them?

And the mud on our road,





One inch shy of axel deep!

I know as well as you

That you have no intention





Of thawing the road for keeps.

Soon those foot-deep ruts will be ridges

As hard as concrete.





You want us to think that we made it,

That the deck is in our favor.

"Pick any card", you say





With a vulpine smile.

But I know you better.

You may fool the newcomers





Into thinking they will draw the black lotus,

But I know fake magic when I see it.

The greatest magician of all





Is no illusionist!

And no matter how many times she does it

It never gets old.





She finds her way out of a frozen bulb

And a million locks spring open.

Including the one on my heart.