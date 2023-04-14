 
 
Life Arts   

Daffodil the Great (repost from Spring in Vermont, 2019)

By Gary Lindorff
Foolish day
To think that I would fall for such a cheap trick!
And to think that you would


Draw on my heart
For your gullible audience,
Pulling a robin out of your hat


Waving your wand
To make the snow vanish,
Making the sunlight seem to brighten


Just as I look up.
How can I trust you now?
Even the man who just brought my coffee


Is conspiring with another waiter
To bring the tables outside.
How cruel.


They glance over to make sure that I am listening.
How much did you have to bribe them?
And the mud on our road,


One inch shy of axel deep!
I know as well as you
That you have no intention


Of thawing the road for keeps.
Soon those foot-deep ruts will be ridges
As hard as concrete.


You want us to think that we made it,
That the deck is in our favor.
"Pick any card", you say


With a vulpine smile.
But I know you better.
You may fool the newcomers


Into thinking they will draw the black lotus,
But I know fake magic when I see it.
The greatest magician of all


Is no illusionist!
And no matter how many times she does it
It never gets old.


She finds her way out of a frozen bulb
And a million locks spring open.
Including the one on my heart.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

