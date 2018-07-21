DTE Energy Hurts Low-Income Customers

- Advertisement -

I receive a $7.50 residential income-assistance credit on my monthly DTE Energy bill for being low income. On June 27th, 2018, Pashko Memcevic with DTE e-mailed me stating to e-mail a copy of my MI-1040CR7 tax form to them by July 15th. I e-mailed it to them on June 27th, 2018. On July 11th, I e-mailed them asking for a status update but received no response. On July 19th, I e-mailed DTE executives. Obviously not even readying my e-mail, Pashko Memcevic responded stating they need the MI-1040CR7 tax form.

DTE's incompetence is hurting customers. Low-income households already have it tough without energy companies making it harder on them.