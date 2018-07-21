 
 
DTE Energy Hurts Low-Income Customers

I receive a $7.50 residential income-assistance credit on my monthly DTE Energy bill for being low income. On June 27th, 2018, Pashko Memcevic with DTE e-mailed me stating to e-mail a copy of my MI-1040CR7 tax form to them by July 15th. I e-mailed it to them on June 27th, 2018. On July 11th, I e-mailed them asking for a status update but received no response. On July 19th, I e-mailed DTE executives. Obviously not even readying my e-mail, Pashko Memcevic responded stating they need the MI-1040CR7 tax form.

DTE's incompetence is hurting customers. Low-income households already have it tough without energy companies making it harder on them.

William holds a BBA from Western Michigan University and a Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School. He is a delegate of the State Central Committee of the Michigan Democratic Party.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

