Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 9 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (10 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

DTAP VACCINES CAUSING AUTISM? Sourced from Manufacturer's Own Warning Sheet

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)
- Advertisement -

From thebluediamondgallery.com: Autism - Highlighted Words and Phrases900 Ã-- 600 - 86k -
(Image by thebluediamondgallery.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA


No surprise here, but refreshing news that this is now accepted by the FDA! It has published on its website that the Dtap Vaccine can cause autism, according to the FDA's online Biologics Blood Vaccines Document, a vaccine maker admits on its own package insert that their vaccination can include autism as one of many adverse reactions.

- Advertisement -

>>>

According to the U.S. FDA's online Biologics Blood Vaccines publication, Sanofi Pasteur's Diphtheria, Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed (DTaP) package insert information under the section for Adverse Reactions, which runs from page 6 to page 11, we find the following declared admission that DTaP caused autism "during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine."

- Advertisement -

>>>

The following is a document screen grab the FDA's summary, but it too has been apparently removed from their site! It would appear that the FDA might have changed its own site, perhaps under pressure from the manufacturers?The text appears below and this is a direct screen shot of the maker's sheet:


(Image by FDA)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. Events were included in this list because of the seriousness or frequency of reporting. Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.

The FDA has published conclusive proof on their website that the DTap vaccine can cause autism. This adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, and encephalitis.

- Advertisement -

In the German case-control study and US open-label safety study in which 14,971 infants received Tripedia vaccine, 13 deaths in Tripedia vaccine recipients were reported. Causes of deaths included seven SIDS, and one of each of the following: enteritis, Leigh Syndrome, adrenogenital syndrome, cardiac arrest, motor vehicle accident, and accidental drowning. All of these events occurred more than two weeks post immunization.2 The rate of SIDS observed in the German case-control study was 0.4/1,000 vaccinated infants. The rate of SIDS observed in the US open-label safety study was 0.8/1,000 vaccinated infants and the reported rate of SIDS in the US from 1985-1991 was 1.5/1,000 live births.34 By chance alone, some cases of SIDS can be expected to follow receipt of whole-cell pertussis DTP35 or DTaP vaccines.

Additional Adverse Reactions:

As with other aluminum-containing vaccines, a nodule may be palpable at the injection sites for several weeks. Sterile abscess formation at the site of injection has been reported.3,36

Rarely, an anaphylactic reaction (ie, hives, swelling of the mouth, difficulty breathing, hypotension, or shock) has been reported after receiving preparations containing diphtheria, tetanus, and/or pertussis antigens.3

Arthus-type hypersensitivity reactions, characterized by severe local reactions (generally starting 2-8 hours after an injection), may follow receipt of tetanus toxoid.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 250 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1937 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This is surprising breakthrough, worthy of sharing widely with your friends, colleagues, and family. Mercury and formaldehyde are in these dtap vaccinations. Autism is still on the rise especially in the United States, one in 80, not one in 10,000 a few decades ago! Watch this video, please!


FDA Vaccine Insert Lists Autism as Adverse Reaction experimentalvaccines.or g/2014/04/04/fda-vaccine-inser t-lists-autism-as-adverse-reac tion/
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ExperimentalVaccines) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 at 3:27:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 2 fans, 838 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

It's about time the truth started to get around!

It always sickened me to see the vast majority of the public brainwashed into guilting those around them that questioned the vaccination regime enough to opt out. All the while, they're okay with putting heavy metals and all sorts of foreign DNA directly into their children's bloodstreams.

Let's hope this becomes a more constructive conversation, instead of being buried yet again by government, Big Pharma and their paid teams of paid "scientific researchers".

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 at 6:01:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 