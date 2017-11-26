- Advertisement -





No surprise here, but refreshing news that this is now accepted by the FDA! It has published on its website that the Dtap Vaccine can cause autism, according to the FDA's online Biologics Blood Vaccines Document, a vaccine maker admits on its own package insert that their vaccination can include autism as one of many adverse reactions.

- Advertisement -

>>>

According to the U.S. FDA's online Biologics Blood Vaccines publication, Sanofi Pasteur's Diphtheria, Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed (DTaP) package insert information under the section for Adverse Reactions, which runs from page 6 to page 11, we find the following declared admission that DTaP caused autism "during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine."



- Advertisement -

>>>

The following is a document screen grab the FDA's summary, but it too has been apparently removed from their site! It would appear that the FDA might have changed its own site, perhaps under pressure from the manufacturers?The text appears below and this is a direct screen shot of the maker's sheet:



(Image by FDA) Permission Details DMCA



Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. Events were included in this list because of the seriousness or frequency of reporting. Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.

The FDA has published conclusive proof on their website that the DTap vaccine can cause autism. This adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, and encephalitis.

- Advertisement -

In the German case-control study and US open-label safety study in which 14,971 infants received Tripedia vaccine, 13 deaths in Tripedia vaccine recipients were reported. Causes of deaths included seven SIDS, and one of each of the following: enteritis, Leigh Syndrome, adrenogenital syndrome, cardiac arrest, motor vehicle accident, and accidental drowning. All of these events occurred more than two weeks post immunization.2 The rate of SIDS observed in the German case-control study was 0.4/1,000 vaccinated infants. The rate of SIDS observed in the US open-label safety study was 0.8/1,000 vaccinated infants and the reported rate of SIDS in the US from 1985-1991 was 1.5/1,000 live births.34 By chance alone, some cases of SIDS can be expected to follow receipt of whole-cell pertussis DTP35 or DTaP vaccines.

Additional Adverse Reactions:

As with other aluminum-containing vaccines, a nodule may be palpable at the injection sites for several weeks. Sterile abscess formation at the site of injection has been reported.3,36

Rarely, an anaphylactic reaction (ie, hives, swelling of the mouth, difficulty breathing, hypotension, or shock) has been reported after receiving preparations containing diphtheria, tetanus, and/or pertussis antigens.3

Arthus-type hypersensitivity reactions, characterized by severe local reactions (generally starting 2-8 hours after an injection), may follow receipt of tetanus toxoid.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5