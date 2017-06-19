Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

DNC fraud lawsuit attorneys threatened, request order of protection

Tim Black notes that a disturbing voice-masking call to DNC fraud lawsuit attorneys, Elizabeth and Jared Beck, has a DNC caller ID attached.

The Becks have received anonymous death threats as the body count of those involved in the DNC has grown. Black notes "The DNC Fraud Lawsuit Motion To Dismiss is still being considered by the judge in the case. But this week shenanigans resumed allegedly by the defendant's side when lawyers for the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit received a disturbing call from someone using a vocal transformer to disguise the caller's identity. Attorneys Elizabeth and Jared Beck filed notice of the call with the court with evidence that the caller I.D. from the source matches a number listed to the Democratic National Committee. Whether the call originated from the alleged source or was spoofed to appear that way is still under investigation.

Reference was also made during the call of deceased U.S. Attorney Barronton Wisenet who was found dead on a Miami beach recently."

Medium's Zach Haller notes: "On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the DNC fraud lawsuit filed a Motion for Order of Protection to the U.S. District Court in Florida following three disturbing incidents that recently occurred in orbit of the lawyers and plaintiffs involved in the ongoing, high-stakes litigation," and recounts disturbing recent events.

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Evelyn Pringle

Their motion for a protective order was denied.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 2:31:12 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Tim Black suggests that the threatening phone call could have been made by some kid who just thought it would be fun to do it. I disagree. What adolescent spoofer has the ability to conceal the speaker's voice and create an audit trail falsely implicating the DNC? I think it is a real threat.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 2:48:47 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

what na swamp!

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:38:45 PM

Stephen Fox

Well done. I hope you will continue to track this disturbing story, Meryl Ann! They should appeal their request for a protecting order, if indeed it has been denied at the lower level.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 19, 2017 at 3:45:14 PM

