OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/3/20

DNC Postponed, Bernie Fights for People's Survival, Biden Bucks SIP

The Democratic National Convention, originally scheduled for July 13 - 16 in Milwaukee, has been postponed to mid-August.

Will this additional time enable the spotlight to shine brighter on the differences between the two most notable candidates?

Against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, Bernie's frenzied activities in support of the protection of the people is a severe contrast to Biden's push to get people out to vote in Wisconsin's primary next Tuesday. While other states are sheltering in place, Biden's pressure to conduct an election as usual seems to be in direct contrast to protecting the types of at-risk people most likely to be acting as election registrars and watchers, typically senior citizens and the handicapped. Biden is bucking the state Democratic party as well as the governor of Wisconsin, who are both calling for postponing the election. Joe knows that time is not on his side.

This short video from Roots Action reminds us who the real hero is.


Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
