

Pandemic game board pieces

(Image by Z mangames) Details DMCA



DARPA and the War on Virus Terror

by John Kendall Hawkins

It seems I'm over my Covid-19 bout that lasted just over 10 days, from the test positive to the cessation of catastrophic sneezing and coughing and flu-like symptoms that kept me bedridden for much of the time. Antiviral medication was enormously helpful. I still have spells where I'm wobbly, and it remains to be seen whether I'll be one of those long Covid sufferers who rue their days, when they can remember them through the fog. Anyway, now that I'm feeling better, I wanted to consider some loose ends of the Coronavirus pandemic, still with us in its shape-shifting nastiness, although monkeypox will probably distract us, as we scapegoat gays again, like we did with AIDS (still no vaccine), from continuing to demand some scientific answers to the origin of the SARS-2 virus. Origins is important. But equally fascinating to this old owl who still gives a hoot, in the long and endless night, is the incredibly rapid response to the virus by medicine in the months that followed Covid's breakout in America. It's an olio of serendipitous miracles. And DARPA was at the center of it with brave new world technology. Now let's remember that DARPA has already gifted us wonderful Christmas presence: The Internet (now a battlefield), GPS (critical for drone warfare), BigDog (as headless as Hawthorne's horseman), cyborg insects (with consciousness, they whisper), the GUI (pronounced "gooey"), Onion routing ("gifted" to dissidents), Siri (now Apple's, and as sexy as Mata Hari), HAARP (associated by somewith weather manipulation). DARPA is benign. You believe me, don't you? No, but seriously, I kid, as Don Rickles used to say. Just hockey-pucking around. DARPA led the triumphant answer to the Covid-19 challenge. It was an incredible series of coincidences, from just after Trump's inauguration in 2017 to 2020, when the f*cker-in-Chief was fired by the electorate. To save time and rants, I'll hash-point: - In 2014, the Obama administration told Anthony Fauci: No more funds for gain-of-function research, and such research went into moratorium status. - Jan 2017 Trump Inauguration. - In Feb 2017, Cofer Black joins the board of the Ukraine's controversial Burisma Gas Holdings. - In December 2017, the moratorium was lifted and G-O-F research resumes. - In 2017, DARPA started up a partnership with universities and labs and pharmas in a program they called Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3), which promises "an integrated technology platform that gives public health officials the capability to halt the spread of any viral disease outbreak within 60 days, before it can escalate to pandemic status." - In 2018, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine publish Biodefense in the Age of Synthetic Biology, which is a framework for the development of new biological and chemical products as weapons, including the use of G-O-F research to create super-viruses in an effort to be ahead of our enemies, should they, whoever they are (coughs Russia, China coughs), want to "do" us with a microcosm of doom. (See my review) - In 2018, P3 partners begin war game-like simulations against terrorizing pandemics involving influenza, Zika and MERS, using new-fangled DARPA techniques.



P3 virus solution stages

(Image by DARPA) Details DMCA



- In December 2019, while Congress is fussing with a meaningless and overwrought live-on-TV impeachment proceeding that wears everybody out, the first reports of a pandemic-level virus are coming from China.

- On January 20, 2020, the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States is diagnosed in Snohomish County, north of Seattle.

- On February 5, 2020, despite the alarming warnings that Covid-19 has landed in Europe, the US, probably gifting itself a break after the impeachment Bozo-ness, goes ahead with the Super Bowl that Florida governor, Ron DeSantos, later admits may have been a superspreader event, given that fans came from far and near, and went back there after the game. (Suddenly, in the mind's eye, one sees beer mucus flying everywhere -- you know how those fans are, now feeling entitled to phlegm because of the ticket and beverage prices they paid). The MSM follows up their saturation coverage of the Bozo event with, not much talk of the virus, but how Americans feel there should be a national holiday called Super Monday (I guess) that acknowledges that most folks are calling in sick anyway. F*ck work. F*ck Covid. Hey, f*ck it all -- why don't we call in a sickie for the rest of the century. Swing it!

- On February 25, 2020, the Snohomish County guy (see above) survives and his antibodies are handed by "an intergovernmental working group organized by ASPR'' over to the Canadian biolab Abcellera, which has been given a grant in excess of $100 million by DARPA. Abcellera has PayPal CEO Peter Thiel as a major investment backer (and, in November, just after the election, Thiel will be appointed to the Board.) The DARPA P3 60-day clock is running!

- In March 2020, AbCellera and Lilly partnet up to Co-develop Antibody Therapies for the Treatment of COVID-19.

- By August 2020, Abcellera and Eli Lilly announce they have produced a stop-gap solution for Covid-19 -- LY-CoV555. Abcellera announces,

"LY-CoV555 is a highly potent, neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Its mechanism of action is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, and to neutralize the virus, potentially preventing and treating COVID-19."

It is, however, limited at this time to a specific population for treatment.

This seemed to be a miracle. Unbelievably useful technology -- you know, like the Internet. and what a partnership! -- up there with some of the best moments of Test cricket. Syncopation and symbiosis on a godly scale. So, I contacted my contact at DARPA (no, this is true) Amy Jenkins, and I asked her about the usefulness of this monoclonal solution as an important factor in our national recovery from the viral varmint unloosed by Wuhan, some were saying pangolins! Here was my brief exchange with Amy:

Hawkins: Is it repeatable? Once it wears off in weeks or months, can said subject repeat the dose and get relief again? (This would be an excellent universal Solution to get everybody back to work again - and to vote, while we are all waiting for a vaccine to be developed.)

Jenkins: One advantage of the gene-based platform capability is that it can be re-administered (no vector-based immune response). As a reminder, these are for near immediate, non-permanent protection and are not meant to be a replacement for vaccines.

Hawkins: Following on from my assumption above, can this Solution be a stop-gap measure to get us to the vaccine? If so, how would that work?

Jenkins: Correct. The gene-encoded medical countermeasure provides protection in less than three days, but lasts only for months not days, and is not meant to be a replacement for vaccines. It's a prophylactic for temporary protection before a vaccine is available or an immune response [is elicited].

Yes, we might have put fortunes into further developing this Solution that used our body's defenses to ward off Covid-19 so that the spikes could get us in their nefarious clutches. But no!

There was money to be made. Vaccines. Something like LY-CoV555 was probably the most efficient and efficacious way forward, and certainly the safest, since it would resist the virus to begin with and, therefore, no Long Covid. No side effects from vaccines. And this last point sticks in me craw. We're always hearing from the beloved MSM about "disinformation" being spread and how this and that is just "a conspiracy theory." For instance, when Trump announced Operation Warp Speed that he said would see a Covid-19 vaccine on the market by October (the Surprise Month before the election), the MSM was totally skeptical. No way, Jose, they said in tabernacular unison, no Covid vaccine has ever been developed and the shortest time ever to develop a vaccine at all has been 4 years. It is right there in the New York Times, the national paper of record. Look. They wrote: