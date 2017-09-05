- Advertisement -

Don't think for a moment that Donald Trump has shown a compassionate side, with his six month delay on the rescinding of DACA.

This chess checker board move is simply a ploy to put more pressure on legislators to build his stupid wall. Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers to questions of whether a single issue bill to allow DACA would meet Trump's acceptance made it clear that this is all about increasing his leverage over congress so he can get his penis-substitute border wall.

Trump has kicked his ball into congress's court and I assure you, he is not looking for a solution to DACA.

He told Chuck Todd, "We're going to keep the families together... They have to go." That means he wants to deport not only Dreamers, but also their children.

- Advertisement -

The lies the Trump administration spokespeople are spewing are as big as the world has become accustomed to. For example, Chris Kobach claims that Dreamers take away young people's jobs and young people are particularly supportive of Trump's move. The truth is young people are most supportive of DACA.

The people who will support Trump are the same ones who backed him up on his moronic response to white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville-- bigots and angry white men.

Maintaining the standard of hypocrisy Trump and his rats nest of appointees have sustained, Jeff Sessions claimed that Obama's creation of DACA was unconstitutional. If that was really so, he would have dissolved it immediately, not in six months. But one thing is clear. Sessions framing of Obama's executive order as unconstitutional sets up a precedent for others to use against Trump. I give it under 48 hours before someone throughs it back in Trumps oafish, Cheeto face.

- Advertisement -