 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

DA tries to block Mumia PCRA appeals: Krasner to Appeal Judge Castille Conflict Finding, Failing Test of Principle

By       Message Dave Lindorff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/28/19

Author 63
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff

DA seeks to block Mumia re-appeal to PA Supreme Court
DA seeks to block Mumia re-appeal to PA Supreme Court
(Image by ataraliteratura)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

When Larry Krasner, Philadelphia's new purportedly progressive district attorney, took office last January, he vowed to unflinchingly make the office's goal "seeking justice," instead of just seeking convictions, as a string of DAs going back to at least Ed Rendell had done.

Last week, faced with a decision calling for real courage, Krasner flinched.

- Advertisement -

In the wake of a Dec. 27 decision by Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Leon Tucker ordering new hearings by the state's supreme court on four appeals by Pennsylvania's most famous prison inmate, journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal, Krasner had two options. He could let Judge Tucker's finding stand that the denial of those appeals had been corrupted by the refusal of a former DA, Ron Castille, who had later become a supreme court judge and who refused to recuse himself. Alternatively, he could challenge Judge Tucker's decision, and argue that it should be overturned.

Krasner, after discussions with his top aids, decided to appeal, meaning no automatic rearguing of Abu-Jamal's four denied Supreme Court appeals.

Krasner's decision itself was corrupted by the his own closeness to Castille, who as DA from 1986-91 oversaw that office's legal battles against Abu-Jamal's appeals of his conviction in the 1981 shooting death of Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner. Krasner had brought invited Castille, who retired from the state's supreme court in 2014, to help with transitioning the DA's office when he first came in, advising the him on staff changes, including which hold-over assistant DAs to fire.

The same Castille who had thought it was perfectly okay to have overseen the legal fight by the Philadelphia DA's office against Abu-Jamal's appeal of his conviction and of his death penalty (the latter finally overturned on constitutional grounds by a federal appeals court in 2011) and then to sit on a review of those appeals as a member of the state supreme court, is turned out to be a trusted advisor to Krasner.

No surprise then that Krasner has now decided to oppose the decision by Judge Tucker which blasted Castille for his failure to recuse himself from the high court's decision on four Post-Conviction Relief Act appeals by Abu-Jamal. In that decision, Judge Tucker wrote"

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to:https://thiscantbehappening.net/krasner-to-appeal-justice-castille-conflict-of-interest-finding-failing-test-of-principle/

- Advertisement -

Lindorff is author of the critically acclaimed "Killing Time: An Investigation into the Death Penalty Case of Mumia Abu-Jamal" (Common Courage Press, 2004)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 