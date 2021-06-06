D-Day June 6, 2021

OUR RECONCILIATION

By: T. D. Duff

D-Day, June 6, 1944, was the beginning of the Hero Generation's successful effort to bring about world peace. At least that was what they thought. Like our father, who was one of the first to jump into Normandy on the evening of June 5, as a Pathfinder Paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne, they thought their objectives were pure and the motives of their rulers were genuine.

They thought they had planted the stake of peace on continental Europe.

With the emergence of the Industrial Civilization about 250 years ago arose a social body known as the middle class. Most of the world had suffered under a feudal system in which the people were slaves of governments. There was no effective buffer between them and their despotic rulers, no assurance of freedom to pursue commerce, to live decently, keep the fruits of their labor, and keep the paying of tribute to a minimum.

The middle class made the dream of liberty a distinct possibility; they set limits on governments. The middle class fought for its constitutions, removed much of government privilege and tyranny. The middle class demanded that rulers obey the laws that ensured justice, and enforced a general civic morality.

It is little wonder that the elite hated the middle class, which challenged them in the name of God-given liberty. This hatred grew deeper as the middle class became stronger and imposed restrictions through which all people, including the most humble and subjugated, had the right to rule their own lives and keep the majority of what they earned for themselves.

If the elite were to rule again, the middle class had to be eviscerated.

The elites did not give up. They had profited from the Industrial Revolution, which under the liberty of enterprise freed the people from the feudal and despotic systems, which gave a new birth to the middle class. The elites hated the threat to its own authority.

In the early 19th century this elite looked for a way, once and for all, to regain its power and extort even more tribute from the people. They wanted to destroy the growing middle class, which stood in its way. They wanted to again subdue the populace again to their proper role as slaves of the government run by the elites.

The elitist conspirators sought a fanatic to cloak their real purpose in slogans and cant. Carl Marx was chosen. He was not part of the working class. He hated the middle class, which he contemptuously called the bourgeoisie, the gross merchants of commerce and exploitation. He did not attack the elites and the waiting despots. He returned the government to the total power to exact tribute from the people so that the government could direct every phase of the people's lives, as he said, "for their own welfare."

He worked to create envy and malice among the middle class, accusing the workers of heinous crimes, all aimed at the entrepreneurial middle class. Marx was made to order by the elites. They financed the growth and propagation of his sedition all over Europe and America, bleeding France and Germany. They financed sedition in Russia, and the plan began to succeed.

By 1910, the Scandinavian countries had already succumbed to the socialism of Karl Marx. Only three nations remained between the banking elites and their maniacal machinations--the British Empire, Czarist Russia, that was well on her way to nourishing and encouraging a middle class, and the United States.

The elitists knew that only through forced tribute could freedom be destroyed and the people reduced again to forced labor and the benefit of the elite. Via Marx and his redistribution of wealth only earned income would be vulnerable to the seizure of taxation, not the vast wealth of the elite.

The elite consistently tried to establish systems of tribute and slavery in America but they did not succeed. So the elite began to prepare America for war, working with the conspirators of the French, German, Russian and English elite, in the destruction of the defiant and proud middle class.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).