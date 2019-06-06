 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/6/19

D-Day After 75 Years

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)
Author 12495
Message Paul Craig Roberts
Become a Fan
  (405 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

Britain hosts a major international event in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day with President Trump in attendance.
Britain hosts a major international event in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day with President Trump in attendance.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Today is the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. Once again the event is celebrated by demonization of National Socialist Germany and glorification of America's greatness in winning the war.

In actual fact, the Normandy invasion was not a significant contributor to Germany's defeat. A small US/British/Canadian/French force of about 150,000 soldiers of which about 73,000 were American, faced a few German divisions at half strength and short of fuel and ammo. The real war was on the Eastern front where millions of soldiers had been fighting for several years.

The Red Army won World War II. The cost to the Soviets was between 9 million and 11 million military deaths. Adding in the Russian civilian deaths, the Soviet Union won the war at the cost of between 22 million and 27 million Soviet lives.

- Advertisement -

In contrast the US had 405,000 soldiers killed during WW II, of which 111,600 died fighting the Japanese in the Pacific.

The falsification of history applies to World War II just as it does to everything else in the West, and President Trump's D-Day speech exemplifies how false our history is. Russia is simply left out of the story. Putin was not even invited to the celebration. The celebrants consisted of outgoing British prime minister May, failed French president Macron, and outgoing German chancellor Merkel who was there to celebrate her own country's defeat, but they might as well not have been present. Trump made the occasion America's greatness. We defeated Germany at a cost of less than 300,000 soldiers killed. The Russians who lost 36 times more soldiers are not considered to be sufficiently important to the victory over Germany to be invited to the celebration.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.