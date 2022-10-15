Cultures - Old and Young: - Original Trauma and Our Disconnection from the Primal Matrix: Transcending Paradigms Pt. 9

Introduction

This essay explores our severance from the natural world and its consequences for our mindsets and cultures. The essential idea is that, due to the rupture of our lives from the Earth, a traumatized state is not merely the domain of the Vietnam veteran or survivor of childhood abuse; it is the underlying condition of our modern, domesticated psyche.

Older vs. Younger Cultures

Thom Hartmann shares the following stories:

The "elder brothers" of the Kogi tribe in the Andes mountains have essentially lived in harmony with the world for thousands of years. Even their architecture did not damage the ecosystems but has helped guarantee their survival over millennia. They are farmers, yet leave behind land that is unscathed, whereas the farmer settlers of much of Europe, Africa and Asia have created much damage.

Hartmann came upon the insight of "older and younger cultures."

Younger cultures tend to view themselves as separate from the earth, with dominion over it, and see the earth's resources only as things to be used and then discarded. Nature is often regarded as an "enemy" and not as a mother, father, brother or sister. Such cultures tend to live out their lives without ever questioning their assumptions about humankind's place in the universe.

On the other hand, it is not unusual for older cultures to pray for the soul of the animal they kill for food, as they thank the Great Spirit with a sense of reverence for the life provided to them.

Hartmann was told to "warn the world" by the Apaches, and received a similar message from Columbia. In resonance, tribal elders in Africa stated that the famine he was seeing in Uganda in 1980 would one day be worldwide, the fate of the white man as well. Was it a coincidence that the same message would come from these disparate peoples, who have no conventional way of communicating with each other?

For those of us who have eyes to see, it is evident that the widespread death, famine, suffering of children, warfare and extermination in today's world is a function of the immaturity of younger cultures.

The lifestyle of younger cultures consistently reveals arrogance, greed, limited vision, and ultimately, the possibility of extinction of life on our planet.

How Things May Unfold

Social scientist and futurist Duane Elgin predicts that in the next decades the world will become like a super-heated pressure cooker in which there is nowhere to escape. These pressures are predicted to be unrelenting, such that the world will either descend into chaos or ascend in a process of global transformation with a unified intent to come together and generate a world that works for all people and the Biosphere.

He states that if humanity is unwilling to work for the advance of all, the world will likely collapse into constant conflict based on the need for resources and conflicting political and/or ethnic agendas.

In this scenario misery, poverty and calamity will descend upon the planet. On the other hand, our witnessing of mass suffering may awaken us, softening our hearts by burning though the unconscious greed, fear and denial that now divide us. A new human alloy may emerge from the furnace of the next super-heated decades.

Clearly, we have highly developed technology that has advanced many aspects of our modern lives. However, it appears that we do not have the wisdom to consistently use this responsibly; additionally, we are infecting the rest of the world with our mindset.

Our seas our filled with waste - plastics and more. Duane Elgin lists the multitude of accelerating crises we are already facing --- increasing climate disruption, spreading regions of water scarcity, declining agricultural productivity, growing inequality of wealth and well-being, rising numbers of climate refugees, spreading extinction of plant and animal species, and aging bureaucracies of overwhelming scale and complexities.

In the younger cultures it is assumed that God (or an infinite, super-conscious intelligence/force) is non-existent or at best, distant; that humans are unique and separate from the rest of nature; and that we have to grab what we can, while we can.

As we pollute and destroy the earth with our drunken consumption of oil and energy, as well as ourselves with artificial foods, and various drugs (and possibly vaccines) - we reveal how utterly disconnected we are from the life we have lived for millions of years.

Original Truama

As creatures we were born to live in vital participation with the natural world. The violation of this participation can be described as our original trauma. It is a severance that in the western world was initiated subtly and slowly, first with the domestication of animals and plants; it grew in intensity with the invasion of war-like tribes, the emergence of large-scale civilizations, and has concluded in a state of pathological proportions with mass technological society.

Original trauma is the disorientation we experience - either consciously or unconsciously - due to our disconnection from the natural world. It is a kind of psychic displacement or exile that is inherent in civilized life.

It is not a singular event like a plane crash or a murder. Rather, it can be described by Judith Herman's conceptualization of "secondary trauma" - long-lasting and chronic - like a child whose developing years are distorted by repeated emotional chaos. Likewise, as Chellis Glendening writes: western civilization's social and psychic dislocations "gather[ed] force slowly and insidiously, creeping around [our] own defenses, rather than smashing through them."

We now know that the negative effects of trauma are often passed from generation to generation. When these wounds are left unhealed and dissociated from consciousness, traumatized people can reenact their pain by unconsciously performing aberrant or abusive behaviors that then affect their children, the biosphere and the earth as a whole, down through the generations.

Perspective: time-lines - Recent and Distant

Over the course of 1 million years the human lineage has passed through some thirty-five thousand generations. The Industrial Revolution began just six generations ago.

Life on Earth began some 3.5 billion years ago as chains of DNA, RNA and protein assembled themselves into minute threads of blue-green algae and bacteria. Primitive mammals appeared as recently as 190 million years ago. Anthropoids, from whom humans evolved, came into existence approximately 60 million years ago.

We have currently concluded that human emergence seems to have taken place in what is now East Africa (so much for white racism!). The first skeletal remains of these earliest creatures have been unearthed dating back to 4 million years ago, and the first preserved artifacts are now estimated at 2.5 million years old. The first humans who resembled us in body shape and hair distribution came into being some 40,000 years back.

Visualize a distance of one hundred feet: the length of a basketball court plus six feet. Now imagine that this distance represents the last one million years of the creatures that became homo sapiens. The last one-fifth of an inch represents the time we have lived in a mass technological society.

Trauma as the Norm

Trauma and pathology are almost the norm throughout today's society. Social philosopher Lewis Mumford spoke of "mad rationality," while the renegade Freudian R. D. Laing asserted that our "socially shared hallucinations, our collusive madness is what we call sanity."

Continuing this line of thinking, the psychoanalyst Erich Fromm succinctly observed,

"That millions of people share the same form of mental pathology does not make those people sane."

A daunting number of people are in therapy, taking medication or hobbled by untreated mental imbalances.

Yet, our current pathology is merely one wave in an enormous tsunami of fragmentation that has spanned many centuries and regions.

The last six generations have witnessed the intense transition to industrial civilization. Our nightmare has shifted into fast-forward as we race toward a future where nature is being erased by endless commercial enterprises, clear-cut forests, eroded farms, toxic wastelands, and endless flocks of zombie-like human beings with their head glued to cell phones. Billions of traumatized people perceive this living death as being the normal human existence.

Conclusion

This torrent of pathology does not in any way represent the normal human condition. It is obvious that nature-based societies, such as indigenous people, inhabited a fundamentally different spiritual universe. They did not devour the land and leave wreckage in their wake.

Nature-based societies more closely represent balance and normality. They suffered minimally from mental illness. Their reverent relationship with the Earth was rooted in a million-year tradition: 35,000 generations of low-impact living.

Hunter-gatherer societies and nature-based cultures were built upon a close intimacy with the Earth. Archeological and anthropological research has allowed us to conclude that their life was centered around communal democracy.

It seems clear that indigenous people experienced a sense of belonging and security in their world. Their relaxed lifestyles balanced work and leisure. Importantly, many of these indigenous peoples were able to draw vision and meaning from non-ordinary states of consciousness, as well as a daily practice of spirituality, healing, and an ecologically based, grounded life.

It is becoming clear that much of the madness of modern technological society can be traced to a recent fork in the human journey that occurred about 10,000 years ago, just 300 generations back - the domestication of plants and animals. This was a purposeful separation of human existence from the rest of life. It shattered an ancient wholeness and replaced it with chronic traumatic stress.

The new game was about owning and controlling nature. Eventually, these new ways spread throughout the region - sometime by diffusion, sometimes by force, laying the foundation for what became western civilization.

Obviously, we cannot go backward. Rather, we first need to break through our denial and become aware and accept the cul de sac we have created. The alternative would be participatory, democratic, egalitarian, ecological, and sustainable.

Like an alcoholic, we may have to "hit bottom" before we can embark on the joyous/arduous path of recovery. In AA they speak of the "gift of despair" - a gift that allows us to return to sane living. (con't)

