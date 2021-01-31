 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

Cultivating a Resilient Self Amidst Social Chaos - Part 1

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Context

This article is essentially about psychological health and holistic well-being. It is also about the maturation of the human species.

No one receives an operating manual at birth. In many ways being human is a conundrum, especially when we are born into a dysfunctional culture. And, the truth is that many American families have been dysfunctional for generations, creating patterns we've absorbed. This dysfunction has blocked our ability to mature; as a result, the term "adult child" has made its way into our language.

As a baby and young child, the self is like wet clay. Emotional impressions made during our upbringing eventually harden and solidify. This implies that under normal circumstances, if we truly seek well-being, a great many of us have work to do on ourselves.

Beyond this, we live in a culture that has been wildly dysfunctional for a very long time. As Maslow said, a society or a culture can be either growth-fostering or growth-inhibiting. He noted additionally, that growth-inhibiting conditions "tend to produce a diminished, stunted or crippled organism."

It is being predicted by renowned individuals such as Joanna Macy, Edgar Morin, Riane Eisler, Margaret Wheatley, Ervin Laszlo and Duane Elgin that, in the upcoming years, we will be facing a series of accelerating crises. Included in this daunting list: increasing climate disruption, spreading regions of water scarcity, declining agricultural productivity, massive species extinction, enormous disparities of wealth, increased financial exploitation, rising numbers of climate refugees, overbearing impersonal, bureaucratic systems, oppression and human rights violations, democratic apathy, nuclear weapons, radioactive waste, and mendacious government agendas.

Willis Harman wrote: "Can you have healthy persons in an unhealthy system -- a system based on an essentially unhealthy paradigm?... The first step is to face our taboos and our toxic patterns with honesty and integrity."

So, too, Erich Fromm spoke about "the pathology of normalcy":

"When pathological processes become socially patterned, they lose their individual character. On the contrary, the sick individual finds himself at home with all other similarly sick individuals. The whole culture is geared to this kind of pathology and arranges the means to give satisfactions which fit the pathology.

"[The individual] feels at ease among those who suffer from the same deformation; in fact, it is the fully sane person who feels isolated in the insane society-and he may suffer so much from the incapacity to communicate that it is he who may become psychotic."

These prescient statements were made well before society's unraveling began to become more overt.

To traverse what appears to be in store for our species and our planet in the upcoming years, we will no doubt need inner strength and stability.

Practical visionaries have argued that we have reached the beginning of a time of historic transition that, in the coming years, will be unprecedented in its urgency, scale, and severity.

It appears that humanity is about to hit an "ecological wall" and an "evolutionary wall." The first emerges when we run into the physical limits of nature to sustain humanity; the second is when we run into ourselves - the limits of our adolescent behavior - and are pushed to turn toward more mature, adult ways of being re- living on the planet.

There are many factors that contribute to this state of malfunction of the systems in which we live. Any understanding of the situation needs to be very complex and provisional, and any, even partial, solution must take into account many parameters. And perhaps the most confusing element in all this is that we do not yet see clearly what is actually happening, and much remains unknown about our current state and what we can do about it.

Our species, of course, is composed of individuals. Species maturity will be made up of mature persons. The following has to do with what maturity may look like at the individual level. In this sense we can ask the question: "How does a mature human being function and how will this maturity (or lack of same) impact - and be impacted by - the proposed 'coming attraction' of cultural collapse?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Mechanisms of Escape from Freedom

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Umberto Eco's 14 Common Features of Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 6 fans, 38 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1211 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Everyone on earth shares the fate of the earth, and everyone has a contribution to make.

"To do this we need to learn to work deliberately on the process of inner transformation and the development of" strength and vision in each person, young and old.

"We need to learn to support the"maturation of individual, group, and species, so that we can address and deal with the great challenges that face us today.

"We cannot just make outer changes, for without the inner support they will not last, and the habits of consciousness will recreate the old forms.

"Inner and outer change need to go hand in hand, and the question is how can this inner work of transformation of our consciousness as individuals, groups, nations, and species, best be supported.

Tom Yeomans

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 31, 2021 at 3:19:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 