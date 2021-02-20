Cruz Flies to Mexico; Abbott Goes on Fox News; Black Texas Democrats Get to Work



Arctic blast brings snow to Texas | AFP A blanket of snow covers the streets of Houston, Texas, a southern US state more accustomed to record-breaking heat than ice. An historic cold snap has been ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: AFP News Agency) Details DMCA



Republicans rule the Lone Star State. This is true in Austin, the state Capitol, where the Legislature meets every two years, including now. It is true about the GOP leader who sits in the governor's chair every four years, for at least the last couple of decades. And it is a fact that Texans send more Republicans than Democrats to Washington, D.C., to represent them in the U.S. House and Senate.

So, where were Texas leaders when an Arctic chill spread across Texas, depriving power to millions? Sen. Ted Cruz got on a plane for Mexico. However, he cut his family vacation short after photos of his airport getaway surfaced.

Gov. Greg Abbott went on Fox News to play politics. He shifted blame for the failure of his state government to properly regulate the unique electric grid that provides energy for most of Texas. Instead, Abbott blamed wind turbines that froze during the storm. He also fed the Fox News beast lies about the Green New Deal.

Perhaps competing for which GOP pol can blow the most smoke and hot air, former Gov. Rick Perry said Texans would rather suffer a blackout than let the federal government regulate their energy needs. He served a spell as Energy Secretary in the recently departed Trump administration. What was Perry doing in D.C. if he was not regulating the energy needs of Americans?

Contrast the games Republicans play with the reality-based response from the Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. Carroll Robinson released a statement on Feb. 19 when his coalition sent out their weekly newsletter. The organization published the newsletter even though another cruel winter storm may slam Texas again.

This is Robinson's statement, which was made in the wake of revelations that the Texas power grid, divorced from the rest of the United States, almost collapsed, possibly for months: