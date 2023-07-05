 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/5/23

Cruelty and Fear Is The Ron DeSantis Point

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
FLORIDA'S NEW IMMIGRATION LAW

Cruelty and Fear Is The DeSantis Point

Florida's draconian new immigration, or rather anti-immigration, law SB 1718, came into effect recently. Ironically, it was triggered around America's Independence Day on July 4, just about two months after Trump Wannabe, Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law. The governor whose political brand is cruelty, bullying of the defenseless, and imbecilic gimmickry is vying to "out Trump, Trump" as he tries to win the Republican nominee for President of the United States in 2024.

His political tip-toeing and hemming and hawing when it comes to criticizing Donald Trump who has consistently insulted and maligned him in public, is a very far cry and contrast to when he's attacking easy "political low hanging fruits" like "wokeness," Critical Race Theory (CRT) and banning "un-American school books" using his expertise in performance politics, especially for Florida's GOP faithful red-meat eaters.

In this space, DeSantis is in his slimy supreme element playing at being tough while beating up on people literally with both hands tied behind their backs, as he poses and preens for the supine and whorish media. His now celebrated cowardice was also on full display with his quixotic and hilarious "campaign roll out" on Twitter because he feared taking ANY questions from the media with a traditional public announcement.

DeSantis has also been feuding with Disney - one of the state's biggest employers, and iconic amusement parks in the world, in a futile and idiotic bid to control the company in an insane effort to show/prove his conservative bona fides to Trump's MAGA Crowd. He's also ham-handedly tried to goad New York City's Mayor, Eric Adams, into an immigrant/migrant schoolyard dust-up by flying them unannounced to the Big Apple. But his most vicious and cruelest stunt - and it's a stunt - is his new immigration law that has serious parallels to Hitlerite/Nazi anti-Jewish laws that preceded the Second World War. And no, I'm not making this up.

Let me start with the FACTS. According to the Florida Policy Institute this law will undermine 25% of the states Gross Domestic Product (GDP) because its implementation now has devastating effects on the agricultural, construction, hospitality, retail and other administrative industries. These industries collectively depend on about 400,000 undocumented workers to function.

According to published reports, Governor DeSantis was the primary sponsor of this legislation, which in its most extreme, preliminary form proposed much more aggressive punishments for those who housed undocumented immigrants, transported them around the state, and employed them. And, most ominously, it builds on DeSantis's growing rabid anti-immigrant persona and policy platform and demonstrates EXACTLY what the Republican Party's ideal presidential platform (and policy) would look like.

Here's my bold prediction: If DeSantis makes it to the White House, it's easy to see an administration and America that is inhospitable, hostile, and actively persecuting undocumented immigrants, and by extension, deterring both American citizens and migrants with permission to be here, from interacting with those immigrants living here without authorization. In fact, based on the foregoing we can conclude that a "President Ron DeSantis" will be far, far worse than a President Trump ever was. And that will take some doing!

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
