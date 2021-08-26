Cruel and Deadly Religious Violence Unleashed at Kabul Airport



With thousands of Afghan civilians crowded around the Kabul airport in hopes of escaping the religious brutality of the Sunni Muslim terrorist organization, the Taliban, two Islamic terrorists detonated their suicide bombs in the crowd of children, women and men. The Islamic terrorists' acts caused the deaths of at least 60 Afghan civilians, 12 US Marines and one Navy corpsman. Facts about the deadly religious attacks are still coming out. It is currently believed the attacks are the work of the Sunni terrorist organization of Islamic State. (We need to realize the misery and suffering these acts of religious violence and religious warfare inflict on the family and friends of the people who fell victim to the violent religious terrorists. This moving article makes it clear the suffering extends well beyond the acts of religious violence themselves.)

All people who value life and who despise cruelty would like to see the end of such horrific violence as has happened today at the Kabul airport. Thankfully we can, after persistent hard work made possible by acquiring the necessary funding and resources, bring ungodly religious violence to an end!

The first step in solving the problem of religious violence is acting on an important principle of philosophy: to see things as they really are. Of course, after we discover how things really are, we must then openly and honestly let as many people as possible know the facts we discovered.

When we look at the Islamic religious violence carried out today at the Kabul airport, and at all Islamic religious violence, we need to openly recognize the thought processes that caused the Muslim terrorists to do what they did. To do this we must realize what their beliefs are, since everyone's actions are based on their beliefs. As Muslims they believed that the Quran is the final Word of God. There is no reason that aligns with their or anyone's innate God-given reason to believe the Quran is the final Word of God. I had an email exchange with a devout Muslim who explained why Muslims believe the Quran is the final Word of God. He wrote:

"I'll simply state the 1st principle of Islam which also serves as a Muslim's declaration of faith is as follows -

"I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship besides Allah; I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of Allah

"For the Muslim, for the believer it follows that there's an explicit trust that what we receive from Muhammad in the form of revelation is as he received same from Gibril (Gabriel), Allah's agent, and that this is Allah's revelation. In the 1st principal/declaration there is an explicit characterization of Muhammad vis-a-vis Allah specifically and revelation generally. There's no confusion regarding his role and his means of consort with Allah is identical to that of preceding Prophets excluding Moses (A.S.) who we believe had direct discourse with Allah without the agency of Gibril."

Our innate God-given reason tells us that it is not possible for a person to "bear witness" to something they did not witness. This is a giant hole in Islam which requires believers to ignore their gift from God of innate reason in order to believe.

Once people set aside their gift from their Creator of innate reason, they are unprotected from all dangerous and foolish ideas coming from the anti-reason religion they have surrendered to. This allows them to believe the ungodly image of God the "revealed" religion promotes. One of the most cruel and ungodly examples of this found in the Quran at 4:56 states that in Hell, where unbelievers are sent by God according to Islam, "Lo! Those who disbelieve Our revelations, We shall expose them to the Fire. As often as their skins are consumed We shall exchange them for fresh skins that they may taste the torment. Lo! Allah is ever Mighty, Wise." This is an insult and attack against God that cannot withstand the test of our innate God-given reason.

This brutal and cruel idea of God burning people in Hell for eternity is also part of Christianity, and is actually one of the biggest selling points of Christianity: become a Christian in order to have a place in Heaven and avoid being burned in Hell. The anonymous author of the Gospel of Luke even has, at Luke 12:5, Jesus teaching people to be afraid of God by saying, "But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Deism teaches that you cannot love God if you fear God, and that the cruel god of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Mormonism is not God but only a fear-based religious myth.

The cruel image of God promoted by Islam and by all of the man-made Abrahamic "revealed" religions is an essential impetus for religious violence and cruelty. What higher example do "revealed" religionists have than God? As Thomas Paine pointed out in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, "Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man."

Deism is free of the cruel and ungodly idea of God promoted by the "revealed" religions. This is because Deism is based on our gift from our Creator of innate reason. Our innate reason lets us know that none of the "holy" books the violent and cruel "revealed" religions are based upon, and which they falsely claim are the Word of God, are really from God. They are merely from the minds of ancient clergymen with a strong desire to control their fellow human beings through fear. In Deism the only Word of God is the Universe itself. Thomas Paine did a wonderful job of pointing this out when he wrote in The Age of Reason:

I believe it is only in the CREATION that all our ideas and conceptions of a Word of God can unite. The Creation speaks a universal language, independently of human speech or human language, multiplied and various as they may be. It is an ever existing original, which every man can read. It cannot be forged; it cannot be counterfeited; it cannot be lost; it cannot be altered; it cannot be suppressed. It does not depend upon the will of man whether it shall be published or not; it publishes itself from one end of the earth to the other. It preaches to all nations and to all worlds; and this Word of God reveals to man all that is necessary for man to know of God.

What a much more peaceful and better world we will have when Deism replaces the fear-based and religious violence promoting "revealed" religions!