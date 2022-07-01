Crow VS the Sea

No sooner had I settled in

At one of my favorite spots

High above the ocean,

Than I noticed a crow

Perched

On the last exposed rock

Bobbing up and down on her spindly legs

Berating the frothy chaos

And tumult

Of the indifferent sea.



This crow was angry!

It was as if there were two soundtracks.

One wind carried her voice to me

While an offshore wind all but muted

The roar of her nemesis, the sea.

It was as if I was privy to the trial

Of Crow versus Sea.



Caw!

Caw!

Caw!



She railed against surge and thunder.

Where she was perched

Was as close as she could be

To annihilation.

I'm telling you, she was perched

Within the very salt-breath

Of the devouring mother!

But still she cried out

In language strangely amplified:



Caw!

Caw!

Caw!



Out of respect

And with increasing awe

I witnessed her challenge,

So small

That, if I withdrew my focus

To gaze upon the setting

Of her moment on the rock,

She all but disappeared

As if snatched away

By an impervious wave.



Then she stopped.

I guess she had said her piece,

And she flew off to the right.



I watched her for as long as I could.



Once she was out of sight

I found myself looking back

At the empty rock

And at the crashing waves.



And then I felt the armor

Of my innocence fall away

As must happen with many a jurist.

For, as I rose,

And got ready to move on,

I felt like a one-man jury

Delivering the verdict --

Guilty on all counts.



Guilty.

Guilty.

Guilty.

