CrossTalk on Tulsi Gabbard and more...

CrossTalk on Tulsi Gabbard: Peace Candidate Is America ready for a real antiwar candidate? Clearly the political establishment and the media aren't. Criticism of presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and ...
Although Peter Lavelle calls himself "a conservative," I would call him a knowledgeable and fact based commentator. I watch a great many of his shows (largely because they sync with my 30 minutes on our Nordic track, and make the time fly by painlessly!).
Here he is discussing a few topics with various guests from different places and perspectives, who he always has on his program, covering a number of things, all interesting and quite focused, but it is the rap on Tulsi Gabbard that prompts this post from me.
He discusses herein her standing up for peace, the only one who truly does and isn't influenced by more than what she observed/observes and articulates so clearly. PL also makes note of Tulsi's interview on MSNBC as a travesty, which I searched and will be doing another post on and linking to it in a comment below.