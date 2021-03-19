 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/19/21

Criticism of Canadian policy in Haiti growing

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513573
Message Yves Engler
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Haitian Revolution.
Haitian Revolution.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Auguste Raffet  (1804–1860)   )   Details   Source   DMCA

A growing number of voices are criticizing Canadian policy in Haiti and a petition to be read in Parliament on Monday will shine a light on the historical roots of the issue.

In recent weeks many groups and individuals have criticized Canadian support for a dictator who is actively opposed by the overwhelming majority of Haitians. Three current MPs and three former MPs, as well as Stephen Lewis, Roger Waters, David Suzuki, Naomi Klein and 500 others, signed a letter last month criticizing Canada's "support for a repressive, corrupt Haitian president devoid of constitutional legitimacy." As Jovenel Moïse extended his mandate beyond the February 7 deadline that should have ended his presidential term La Coalition Haïtienne au Canada contre la dictature en Haïti was established in Montre'al. The coalition of Haitian community groups' criticism of Moïse'sunlawful appointment of an electoral council and constitutional referendum is backed by many Canadian organizations. The Canadian Labour Congress, Canadian Union of Public Employees, all of Que'bec's major labour unions and its main NGO coalition, as well as numerous other groups, recently signed a statement calling on Ottawa to "stop supporting" Moïse who has criminalized protest blockades as "terrorism" and established a new intelligence agency empowered to infiltrate and arrest anyone engaged in "subversive" acts.

In a statement last week headlined "Canada must stop supporting Haiti's unconstitutional government" Public Service Alliance of Canada national president Chris Aylward aggressively opposed Ottawa's policy. "Tragically, Canada has been working against democracy in Haiti for two decades, all too often choosing to support right-wing politicians who have little concern for Haiti's poor majority", noted Aylward in a statement citing Canada's role in "helping overthrow a democratically-elected Haitian government" in 2004.

On Sunday Solidarite' Que'bec-Haïti is organizing a demonstration in front of foreign affairs minister Mark Garneau's office in Montre'al and on Monday a petition the group sponsored will be read in the House of Commons by Bloc Que'becois MP Mario Beaulieu. The petition highlights Moïse's dependence on the "Core Group", which includes the representatives of the US, France, Germany, Brazil, Organization of American States (OAS), UN, Spain and Canada. The petition links the creation of the "Core Group" to the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti".

On January 31, 2003 the Canadian government convened top US, French and OAS officials to discuss Haiti's future. No Haitian representatives were invited to the two-day meeting where they discussed the removal of the elected president, re-creating the dreaded military and putting the country under UN trusteeship. Thirteen months later US Marines forced President Jean-Bertrand Aristide out of the country in the middle of the night with Canadian special forces "securing" the airport from which Aristide said he was "kidnapped". UN forces have been in Haiti for most of the past 17 years and the Haitian military has been re-created.

In what was likely a government-organized trial balloon, prominent journalist Michel Vastel brought the meeting to public attention in the March 15, 2003 issue of Que'bec's L'actualite' magazine. Despite a major outlet reporting on the meeting at the time, the media barely mentioned or investigated the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti" after the coup. Until last year.

In a 45-minute report tied to the 10th anniversary of the horrible 2010 earthquake Radio-Canada's flagship news program "Enquête" looked back on the Ottawa Initiative on Haiti. They interviewed Denis Paradis, the minister responsible for organizing the meeting, who admitted no Haitian representatives were invited to discuss their own country's future at the get together.

Spurred by Enquête's investigation, the parliamentary petition calls on the federal government to "publish all documents relating to the 'Ottawa Initiative on Haiti'" and to "hold a hearing of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development to learn everything there is to know about the 'Ottawa Initiative on Haiti,' including its link to the "Core Group."

A look back at the Ottawa Initiative on Haiti will help make sense of Canada's role in Haiti. To do the right thing we must understand this country's contribution to the repression facing Haiti's impoverished majority today.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Yves Engler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

[Republished from Yves Engler blog] Yves Engler is a Montre'al-based activist and author. He has published ten books.  His newest one is Left, Right: Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada.  Some of his other (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Canada a colony or imperialist power?

Media can't even tell the truth about foreign policy history

Media Ignores Explosives Revelations About Chemical Weapons in Syria

Liberals use 'human rights' to push coup in Venezuela

If Trudeau was Environmentalist He'd Stop Making Nice with Brazil President

Rome'o Dallaire Denies Canadian Genocide and Distorts Rwanda's

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 