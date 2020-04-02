 
 
"Critical Thinking is Still Alive and Well in America": Some Startling Video Reminiscent of Wag the Dog

This is the video below, not the news clip from South Africa above, which I hope you will take the time to watch, and then comment? After this Democrat campaign season and after 4 years of Donald Trump, nothing surprises me any more, although of course we all saw the very real footage of the Director of WHO declaring a Pandemic; we saw the footage of the UN Secretary General and I wrote an article when the Wuhan physician who first noted coronavirus later died....

If you generally dislike frustration at huge inexplicable ironies or the feeling you might have been lied to by powerful people for someone else's financial gain, then stop reading this right now, and for sure, don't watch this video....(Personally, the video cheered me up about as much as watching Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti!)

Critical Thinking is still Alive and Well in America

youtube.com/watch?v=5pIMD1enwd4

More good news? Citizen reporters go & do what the media won't!

Produced by Dana Ashlie

I am reminded of Wag the Dog, of 12 Monkies, of Potemkin Villages, of the Emperor's New Clothes, and of Guy de Maupassant's The Necklace, in which a woman works her whole life for a necklace that turns out to be plaster.

I was in 7th grade at the Eastern Illinois University Laboratory School, and was in play of a well known story, the Emperor's New Clothes. I personally played one of the 2 swindlers who convince the almost naked emperor and all of his retinue and all of the people in the capitol that the non-existent emperor's new clothes are just magnificent. I don't remember the precise points of logic used to do so, but I remember that I had 365 lines, and I had to memorize all of them.

At 72, I have had 6 decades of always being truthful, as I think most of OpEdNews readers know very well, especially after a very long study of Gandhi and Satyagraha, meaning "clinging to Truth."

What does this video clip make YOU think of?

Then this coin has another side of the discussion:

Trump's White House is not Savvy Enough to Pull off a Wag the Dog scenario:

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

