Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
    Get Permissions Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Crippled With No Recourse: The Haircutter & The Clerk

By       Message Philip A. Farruggio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/10/17

Author 506120

From flickr.com: No Healthcare {MID-140479}
No Healthcare
(Image by erix!)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Funny how so few of us understand the tremendous gap between 'Dwindling Medicaid and Crapola Private Health coverage'. This is NOT the exception, rather the rule folks!

Let's take two nice women this writer knows and loves: The 50 year old haircutter and the 60 year old customer service clerk. Both these nice women have jobs (the haircutter self-employed and the customer service clerk, part-time) with NO employer health coverage at all. The haircutter, I shall call ' D', limps terribly from two painful 'bone on bone' knees. The clerk, I shall call 'J', has bulging and herniated discs in her neck. Sometimes, she says the pain is so great that she cannot even stand at work (her job requires her to stand mostly at the customer service desk).

Haircutter ' D' has a health plan bought under Obamacare that will not cover anywhere near what two knee replacement surgeries will cost. "We are talking tens of thousands of dollars for me out of pocket... I cannot afford it!" Clerk ' J' has a plan that will cover surgery for her neck, but only a portion of the tens of thousands of dollars that it would cost: "I want to get acupuncture, as I heard of good results by others, but it is not covered at all by my insurance." So, the two of them stumble around in pain, 'D' having too long to wait for Medicare, and not qualifying for Medicaid. "I would have to give up work to get the Medicaid coverage needed for the surgery." 'J' has no options, as Medicare won't even cover acupuncture at all.

The sad state of affairs for not only 'D' and 'J' is that both political parties have and will NOT do anything to rectify their health care situations. As most of us should know, Mr. Obama, newly elected in 2008, had the opportunity to press for what was called the 'Public Option' allowing any American the chance to buy into Medicare... which would have been considerably less than private insurance. Not the elixir we really needed, but at least better than the status quo. Obama refused to push for it.

Now, we know it would not have succeeded, but with a sitting president using the famous 'bully pulpit' many Americans may have been awakened from their 'Empire driven slumber'. Obama Care did not come to the aid of either of my two women friends. This new Republican plan will make it even worse for my friends. Still, the Democrats refuse to get on board for a Medicare for All plan. They give the old blanket-blank-blank of how 'It won't pass, so why bother?' Well, tell that to D and J, will you?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://worldnewstrust.com/Philip-A.-Farruggio/
{Philip A Farruggio is the son and grandson of Brooklyn, NYC longshoremen. A graduate of Brooklyn College ( class of '74 with a BA in Speech & Theater), he is a free lance columnist posted on World News Trust, Nation of Change Blog, Op Ed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Summer ' 67- Ignorance is Bliss

A Party to 'End All Parties'... Literally!

Memorial DAZE!

The Elephant Is Always in the Room

Working Stiffs: Stop Celebrating the Super Rich

See No Evil...

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 