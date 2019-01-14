 
 
General News

Criminalizing BDS and free speech: US Politicians are Selling Out the 1st Amendment and Their County for AIPAC cash

By Dave Lindorff

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/14/19

Author 63
From flickr.com: Anti-Israel Protest in Washington DC {MID-342329}
Anti-Israel Protest in Washington DC
(Image by tedeytan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Dave Lindorff

I have been boycotting products for political reasons since 1973, when the United Farmworkers (UFW), beset by a campaign by the then totally corrupt International Brotherhood of Teamsters to challenge their union in collusion with the California grape and lettuce growers, restarted their nationwide grape boycott, eventually adding lettuce and wine producers.

I was living in New York City and volunteered in picketing stores and produce stands in Manhattan urging shoppers not to buy grapes or lettuce that didn't come from farms with a UFW label. The NYC campaign was being headed up by Dolores Huerta, the inspirational UFW vice president under President Cesar Chavez.

Since those days, I've routinely boycotted products in support of political causes Dow Chemical products because of its production of the criminal napalm bombs and hand-held napalm throwers used by American forces in Vietnam, clothing manufactured by the union-busting JP Stevens apparel company, tuna that's caught in nets that snare and drown porpoises and so on. The list can seem endless sometimes of products that should be boycotted for important political, labor, environmental, anti-war and other reasons. (Here's an example of a current list of products and services deserving to be boycotted for one good reason or another. Take your pick.)

Boycotts as a political act are as American as apple pie"and table grapes.

But now Congress, larded with corrupt politicians of both parties besotted by bribes called campaign contributions, and frightened by the threat of attacks by powerful entities with money to burn on negative ads against them in election years, as well as many similarly corrupt state legislatures (26 at recent count), are cravenly voting to pass legislation supported by Israel's lobby in the US, the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). These laws criminalize the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that is trying to pressure Israel to stop oppressing Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in Israel, and to stop stealing Palestinian land in the West Bank and return what's already been stolen.

To get an indication of how serious this threat to political activity and free expression is, consider how Bahia Amawi, a public primary school special education teacher in Texas was fired from her job for refusing to sign an anti-BDS oath embedded in her employment contract. Although this American citizen had worked for the Pflugerville School District outside of Austin, TX for over 10 years as a language specialist, her refusal to sign what amounts to a required "Loyalty to Israel" oath akin to the now discredited and unconstitutional anti-Communist USA loyalty oaths common in the McCarthy era and right into the 1960s she was sacked by her employer, which added the clause retroactively to the contracts of its teachers in 2017 after Texas passed an anti-BDS bill banning state agencies from signing contracts with companies (or persons) that boycott Israel.

Other states with similar laws passed since 2015 include Illinois, California, New York"


For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please to to:https://thiscantbehappening.net/us-politicians-are-selling-out-the-first-amendment-and-their-own-countrys-interests-in-pursuit-of-aipac-cash/

 

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
I just read the long list of companies to boycott and have no problem boycotting. AIPAC has far too much influence in our government. The fact that the US Gov supports Israel, I find reprehensible. This is not to be construed as my being anti-semitic, but rather, hugely anti-Zionist and there is indeed a difference. The US has invaded Middle Eastern countries on the pretext of stopping Human Rights violations while all but turning a blind eye on the travesty Israel is perpetrating on the Palestinians.


www.takeourworldback.com/short/911psychos.htm

Submitted on Monday, Jan 14, 2019 at 6:11:54 PM

Recommend (2+)
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

Wow! What a website, Leslie. Enough reading to take me to my last day!

Also recommended:

http://nwoogw.com/

Submitted on Monday, Jan 14, 2019 at 7:28:56 PM

Recommend (0+)
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
  New Content

It amazes me that Americans, even as brain washed, and propagandized as they are, cannot understand even a hint of what the overused word "freedom" actually means. No government has the right to tell you what you have to buy or support. How cowardly and/or stupid of Americans to accept rulings against boycotts.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 14, 2019 at 7:24:32 PM

Recommend (1+)
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)
  New Content

The Israeli government and affliated NGOs seem to have been pulling out all the stops in their attempt to conflate opposition to Israel's treatment of Palestinians with antisemitism. In France, people wearing pro-BDS t-shirts have been prosecuted and jailed for "promoting antisemitism." My response to this is a warning to the Israeli government that all non-Likud-aligned Jews should take to heart and endorse: Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.

In case some readers aren't already familiar with them, Al Jazeera English did two undercover documentary mini-series on how the Israeli lobby operates (The Lobby, UK, and The Lobby, USA). The UK series actually aired. The US series was spiked before airing, reportedly after Qatar was presented with a compelling set of diplomatic, military, and financial carrots and sticks. However, the US series was leaked and, last I checked, could be found on a French website. Both series are well worth watching, in my opinion. There's really nothing like an undercover operative with a hidden camera and mike, getting the scoop straight from the horse's mouth.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 14, 2019 at 8:43:05 PM

Recommend (0+)
