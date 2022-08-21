 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Crimes Against Humanity Require Pandemic Justice

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Joel Hirschhorn
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)

We have been living through the crime of the century; actually several centuries. It is the COVID pandemic. Totally mismanaged because of evil behavior, greed and incompetence.

Despite what seems like an infinite amount of medical data proving how corrupt and dangerous are the many actions of government agencies and the whole medical and public health establishment, something is missing. I call it pandemic justice. What all of us who see reality want is not to let all the evil and corrupt people get away with killing and harming millions of people worldwide.

This is how I see pandemic justice.

But first I want to emphasize that although I and other truth tellers have continued to provide key medical data on, in particular, the many ways that COVID vaccines/boosters provide far more health risks than benefits, we are up against a collusion of leftist media and government agencies that control the information flow to most of the public. They are masters of propaganda.

Despite various protocols based on generic medicines, vitamins and supplements that clearly are safe and effective in preventing and curing COVID, the vaccine movement is still strong. The pandemic could have been stopped early on simply by promoting wide use of high doses of vitamin D. The science was there. But science has not been a priority of the pandemic powers.

We need the truth movement to demand pandemic justice. Simply put this means demanding criminal prosecution of the great many evil people, such as Fauci and all the top officials of CDC, FDA and NIH, and public health agencies who intentionally forced unsafe, ineffective and useless actions that have ruined lives and democratic government. CDC changed the definition of vaccine to allow gene therapy drugs to be called vaccines.

Prosecution should be along the lines of criminally negligent homicide. Grand juries must be initiated.

Such prosecution should become the highest priority of all people who know just how awful pandemic management has been.

Be clear, it is not just a matter of endless lies and disinformation or even about making money for big drug companies; it is all about destruction of lives.

Now about 500 Americans are dying every day from COVID; if there was a plane crash or flood and 500 people died, it would be big news. But there is no news coverage of the daily COVID deaths that could have been prevented; and that figure is up about 70% in the past few months.

Here are the three key elements of the pandemic crimes against humanity:

Pandemic powers early on and still today have blocked use of vitamins, supplements and generic medicines that can prevent and treat COVID.

The COVID vaccines are both ineffective and dangerously unsafe, harming and killing millions of people worldwide.

Control measures like lockdowns and school closings did not save lives; they ended up killing many people.

Though we may have to wait for Republican control of the US government, now is the time to start demanding pandemic justice. Most of the public were made victims, and not of the COVID infection, but by government, mainstream media and big drug companies. They all have used their power to destroy lives. Time is long overdue to punish them. If and when we ever get a legitimate justice system.

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Hirschhorn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans Unready to Revolt, Despite Revolting Conditions

9/11 Truth Manifesto

Entering a Hospital and On Medicare? The One Question You Must Always Ask

Tea Party Terrorists

The Most Powerful People in America

Fight Economic Oppression, Target the Top One Percent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend