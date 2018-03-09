Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Credit where credit's due: It's North Korea's Kim Jong-un, not Trump, who Forced the US to the Negotiating Table

By Dave Lindorff

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/9/18

By Dave Lindorff

Waves of ROK, U.S. Marines roll onto beach [Image 2 of 5]
I'm no fan of police states or of dictators, whether in Russia, China, North Korea or under development here in the United States, but let's at least be honest about what's behind the news that President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the man he has been calling "fat" and "Little Rocket Man."

The corporate media in the US has been lavishing at times grudging praise on Trump, claiming that it was his "harsh sanctions" and threatening military moves around the Korean Peninsula, and leaked White House talk of "bloody nose" incursions into North Korea, or threats to destroy that country that forced Kim to agree to talks.

The reality is quite the opposite, though. While we may be loath to admit it, that truth is that it has been Kim's dogged persistence, in the face of US sanctions, boycotts and threats, in testing and developing both a credible nuclear arsenal of atomic and thermonuclear weapons, and in demonstrating that he has missiles that can reach US targets, probably including the lower 48 states.

With as many as 60 such deliverable weapons, according to some estimates, Kim's North Korea has reached a point where the only way the US could hope to undo his accomplishment would be an all-out war against the North and is one-million-man army, its dug-in artillery, and even then the chances of doing this without North Korea launching at least some of its nukes would be slim.

Credit should go also to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, who has defied the US by reaching out to Kim, first by inviting North Korea to participate in the Winter Olympics just completed successfully in South Korea, including the fielding of a joint North and South Korean women's hockey team, and then offering to meet directly in the North with Kim, after which Moon delivered Kim's invitation to meet with President Trump.

The US had opposed the Olympics invitation, and has been pressuring Moon not to meet with Kim, trying to queer the deal by upping the sanctions against the North, but failed. All along, amid calls in South Korea and by both China and Russia, for the US to negotiate with Kim, the Trump administration, like those before it, has been demanding that North Korea first get rid of its nuclear weapons before any negotiations -- a demand that it knew meant no negotiations.

Now, suddenly, faced with a real offer of head-of-state face-to-face negotiations, and a reported offer by Kim to get rid of the country's nuclear weapons if the US gives a guarantee not to attempt to overthrow the North Korean government, the US has been forced to accept.

That's the real story here.

Ever since the Korean War fighting ended in an armed truce in place on July 27, 1953, the US has refused negotiations for a real peace treaty, leaving that brutal war technically still on for an astonishing 65 years. During that time, the US has maintained what amounts to an occupation of South Korea, initially propping up a series of brutal dictators, and then simply exercising military authority over South Korea's own military forces, courtesy of a 1950 UN Security Council Resolution making the US the supreme commander of UN forces dispatched to combat the North's military.

It's been a great deal for the US, which has been able to maintain a strong military presence of some 30-50,000 troops, naval bases and air bases, and now a THAAD anti-missile array in South Korea, under its own command, on the Korean Peninsula quite near both China and Russia, and to help justify continued massive military budgets even as China was joining the world economic community and Russia was abandoning the Cold War.

But with North Korea now demonstrably a nuclear power, at least on a par with Pakistan and India, and approaching perhaps even Israel, at least in the number of its nuclear weapons, the US is being forced to abandon war as an option for denuclearizing that country.

With the US invasions of Libya and Iraq, the reality has been impressed on nations of the world that are on America's "sh*t list" that "if you don't have nuclear weapons, you're toast." North Korea's leaders, including Kim's father, took that lesson to heart and worked assiduously to develop nuclear weapons while they could.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Free Oregon

Become a Fan
Author 65155

(Member since May 14, 2011), 2 fans, 111 comments


Why not credit 17 years of failure in the Middle East? As fear of the US recedes countries are emboldened to strike out on their own. Turkey attacks the Kurds and embedded US troops. SK is willing to talk to NK and then ask permission. Russia's new military prowess also levels the playing field and gives courage to those the US has browbeaten. The shield against the US is growing.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 8:18:06 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

Become a Fan
Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015), 5 fans, 420 comments


Latest is that the offer is sidetracked by Trump's handlers. It seemed like Kim's nukes and Putin's checkmate of the ABMs and US sudden recognition of its vulnerability might have sobered up the warmongers. However, a new self inflicted glass of koolaid by the real USA policy makers shows again they're as the Russians say, 'agreement incapable'.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 10:38:48 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 15 fans, 2287 comments


qUITE SIMILAR, dAVE, TO THE situation in Djibouti where the Chinese have developed a large military port facility 2 mile from the U.S. port.
The U.S. military spokesperson lists how badly the Chinese are
considered in words expressing exactly what we've been doing any
foreign area where we set up shop - IMF loan entrapment, etc.
And now the Djibouti as a gift to the Chinese if offering them the expanded operation of their national terminal for shipping through
the Suez canal.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 10:55:02 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 24 fans, 2166 comments


Absolutely.

I think Kim is playing trump like a Stradivarius.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 9, 2018 at 11:29:17 PM

Author 0
