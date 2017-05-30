Refresh  

Create Your Reality: Practical Tips

Joan Brunwasser
Boni Lonnsburry
Boni Lonnsburry


My guest today is Boni Lonnsburry, Chief Visionary Officer of Inner Art Inc., an expert on conscious creation and author of best-selling book, The Map: To Our Responsive Universe, Where Dreams Really Do Come True.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Boni. You weren't born knowing what you now know. How did you get started on your path?

Boni Lonnsburry: No, unfortunately I wasn't born knowing what I now know--that we literally create our own realities. I came upon the information quite by accident. And it blew my mind--even then, before I had the slightest idea of how to make it work.

I read the words, "You create your own reality," in a book by Seth, channeled through Jane Roberts. I had been reading in bed, late and night, and I remember sitting bolt upright in bed and thinking, "Oh my god! This is incredible! This knowledge will change my entire life!"

And it has. Not as quickly as I would have liked, but it has.

JB: We behave very differently if we believe that we are largely acted upon and have little agency. If we believe, on the other hand, that we are the creators of our own lives, how do we switch gears? How do we adapt from one mindset to another, radically different one? How did you?

BL: I agree. We do behave differently if we think we live in a random universe. Learning we're creators of our world and becoming good at conscious creation is a process. It takes time. There are nuances in our energy that we aren't even aware are there, and yet those very subtle energies are creating feast, famine, love, hate, all of it.

We ideally adapt at a pace that is right for us. I believe this unfolding and receiving of the gifts of our responsive universe are a grace that is bestowed upon us and intricately tied to our spiritual growth.

As we grow, as we open to the divine within us, it becomes easier to allow good things to come to us. It's fascinating, really. And so, so much fun when we begin to get the hang of it!

It took me decades to feel that I'm in dominion of my world. When I first heard of the law of attraction, I started off great guns, aiming to change everything in my life instantly. I ended up frustrated that it wasn't changing fast enough, and because of that impatience, even what I did create fell apart. I found myself jobless, broke, my house in foreclosure, my kids leaving to live with their dad, and having no hope at all for my future.

At that very grim point, I stopped dreaming. And I decided, instead, to simply focus on the present moment and be as joyful as I could. It shifted me out of victimhood, and allowed me to stop the negativity.

From there, I began to dream a little every day. My life turned around dramatically. Within a week I had a job--not much of a job--$10 an hour two days a week, but still, a job. A few weeks later I had a decent paying full time job. I kept the energy flowing--happy, excited, hopeful, etc. and three years later I was the owner of a $50 million a year marketing company. I had only invested $50. That is the power we each hold to turn our lives around. It's amazing, really.

JB: That is amazing. But I also think a newcomer meeting you and what you do and how you do it might be overwhelmed by that example of going from 0 to 60mph in such a relatively short time. If you don't mind, let's go back to the building blocks. The law of attraction. Tell us about that and how it works, please.

BL: I smile at your calling it a short time. It was relatively short in that example, but I had known about the law of attraction for a decade at that point. But hey, time is relative, right?

The law of attraction is a universal law that is as real and infallible as the law of gravity--more so actually. The premise is that the energy we put out (in the form of thoughts, emotions and beliefs) is what we attract in our world (in the form of money, people, experiences, successes, failures, etc.).

I believe the real driving force in the LOA [law of attraction] is our emotions. Our emotions create our world. All of our thoughts produce emotions, so, of course, thoughts matter. And beliefs are those thoughts and feelings that are so ingrained in us we take them as the way life works--which make beliefs vitally important as well.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

