Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Crazies "running the asylum" in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/13/17

- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud Whitout Handshake. {MID-192703}
Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud Whitout Handshake.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Frank Amsel)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Donald Trump during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this year

While Trump's been cavorting in Asia this past week distracting the corporate MSM's attention a most ominous development has occurred elsewhere on the international front.

- Advertisement -

That ominous development has occurred in Saudi Arabia which has the potential to explode into a wider war in the Middle East.

Mohammad bin Salman,( MbS) the 32 year old crown prince to his father the senile 82 year old King Salman, has initiated a purge against his rivals- a palace coup if you will- within the Saudi hierarchy consolidating his power in the kingdom.

All this occurred after Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a missile north of the Saudi capital Riyadh blaming Iran for supplying the weapon calling it an "act of war" on the part of Iran.

- Advertisement -

At this time Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri visiting Saudi Arabia at the request of King Salman suddenly announces his retirement on Saudi radio for "acts of aggression" by Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah for destabilizing the government in Lebanon and threatening his life. Then the Saudi's incongruently blame Hezbollah for "attacking" Saudi Arabia-didn't happen-also calling it "an act of war".

Meanwhile the Saudi's having developed a not so secret alliance with Israel and according to a video by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah saying the Saudi's are pushing Israel to attack Lebanon. Of note Israel just completed its largest war games in the Mediterranean. Also MbS has told his Saudi citizens in Beirut to leave the country.

From afar Trump threw his support for bin Salman calling his purge a "cleanup against corruption", applauding his "liberalization of women in Saudi Arabia-allowing them to drive a car-while also naming Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

It's hard not to conclude volatility has been ratcheted up with these developments.

As for diplomacy in this situation it's nowhere to be found.

What's unclear to this observer is the role of Putin and Russia in these latest developments. To say the least they've become a major player in Syria. Russia's entry into the Syrian war since September, 2015 along with Iran, Hezbollah, Iraq alongside Assad's Syrian Arab army saved the regime of President Assad helping to rid the country of proxy, mercenary jihadist ISIS and al Qaeda terrorists that have been primarily supported by the US and Saudi Arabia not the regime change in Syria they expected.

- Advertisement -

Which begs the question would Russia stand idly by if its Hezbollah ally in Syria is attacked in the air in Lebanon? Russia doesn't announce its military actions beforehand. And Russia would not intervene in Lebanon unless the Lebanese government formally requested their assistance.

What seems assured if Hezbollah positions in Lebanon are attacked in the air by Israel Hezbollah most undoubtedly would fire missiles into Israel. Hamas could/would fire its missiles from Gaza into Israel and a wider conflagration will ensue, possibly with the Israeli IDF invading Lebanon.

Abdul Bari Atwan the former editor-in-chief of Rai-al-Youm, a London based pan Arab newspaper writes, [1] "In a few days or weeks time...military confrontations" will arise..."the start of a Saudi/Iranian military clash with Saudi Arabia "sealing all Yemini ground, air and sea outlets under the pretext of closing all the breaches and preventing Iranian missiles from reaching the Houthi's".

"The bombardment of Lebanon...trying to eradicate Hezbollah. They "may retaliate by bombarding the Israeli state with thousands of missiles...with the possibility of Iranian and Syrian intervention".

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 