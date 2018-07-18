Crazed US Presstitutes Drive The World To Nuclear War

From Paul Craig Roberts Website



WARMONGERS: Media Were Already Lying To Start War With Russia

Humanity has on numerous occasions narrowly missed nuclear Armageddon. Each time it was averted by military officers, both American and Soviet, who understood that the relations between the US and the Soviet Union were not that strained.

Today this situation has been radically altered by the corrupt American media, Democratic Party, and military/security complex, who, acting in behalf of Hillary's political interest and the greed of the armaments industry, have demonized Russia and her president to the extent that malfunctioning warning systems or a temper tantrum of a crazed politician are likely to result in a fatal launch.

One can understand the determination of the military/security complex to protect at all costs its power and profit, and one can understand the Identity Politics-driven, un-American Democratic Party's hatred of "Trump deplorables." But the complicity of the media in the enormous lies that comprise "Russiagate" and in the demonization of President Trump as a traitor because he seeks understanding between nuclear powers instead of dangerous and irresponsible tensions that easily could result in the destruction of life on earth is inexplicable. The only conclusion is that the American print and TV media is devoid of all intelligence, all integrity, and all self-respect. The American print and TV media is a collection of excrement that should be flushed down the toilet.

Caitlin Johnstone shares this view and expresses it even more strongly.

In the United States there is no respect whatsoever for facts among the presstitutes or even among Trump's own government. That Trump labors on in behalf of reaching a less dangerous state of affairs between the nuclear powers is a sign of intelligence and humanity that is missing elsewhere.

If the American people do not support Trump's efforts to normalize US relations with Russia, the American people are digging their own graves as well as the grave of humanity.