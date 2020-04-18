Covid an American Bioweapon or a Chinese Bioweapon? Or Both?

Here's a puzzle worthy of Sherlock Holmes's story of the dog who didn't bark. The Chinese are eagerly promoting narratives about the SARS-CoV2 virus originating in America, while the Americans assume that, of course, the virus evolved where the first cases were identified, in Wuhan, China. But both sides agree, SARS-CoV2 had a natural origin, and had nothing to do with genetic engineering or breeding in a laboratory. As we shall see below there are credible links to both the Wuhan Institute of Virology and to the US bioweapons HQ at Fort Detrick, MD.

Why wouldn't these two propaganda machines be eager to demonize one another by promoting stories about leaks from the other's weapons lab? If one but not the other of these spin-control states were too eagerly dismissing the bioweapons meme, I know what I would suspect. But what does it mean that both these rivals are suppressing all discussion of the issue?

Two stories -- they can't both be true

There is a plausible story about a Chinese origin for COVID. There is another story, in my view equally plausible, about an American origin. The two stories are not easily reconciled, and that suggests to me that I have been suckered by disinformation, one way or the other. Some part of what I am about to report is not true. More confusion: there are hints that fall short of being a "story" about coordinated bioweapons development between China and the US. I like to think of it as a real-life mystery novel. I ask you, dear readers, to help figure out who is telling the truth, who is lying, and whodunnit. America? China? A cooperation between the two?

Or maybe it was the pangolin.



(Image by Science News) Details DMCA



Outline of the Chinese story:

China's main bioweapons research facility is right there in Wuhan, where the first patients were identified.

The laboratory has published papers in which they were doing closely-related research.

In fact, we know that they were harvesting bats from SW China, extracting SARS virus from them, genetically modifying the virus to enable "gain-of-fuinction" to infect human cells in vitro .

. Even the human ACE2 receptor used by SARS-CoV2 is mentioned in published articles from the Wuhan research facility.

Security at Chinese facilities is reported to be more lax than at comparable American facilities.

The Chinese government has reportedly silenced discussion of bioweapons research at the Wuhan facility, and of a possible leak.

Outline of the American story:

The world's most extensive bioweapons facility is at Fort Detrick, MD.

The Fort Detrick lab was closed by CDC for undisclosed security leaks last August.

Military personnel were reported to have died of a severe, novel lung infection around that time. There are even reports that they have been biopsied from the grave, and that their infection matches SARS-CoV2.

Late last October, there were military games, a kind of Olympic competition for the world's armies, held in Wuhan. This was 6 weeks before the first COVID-19 cases were recognized by the Chinese.

Some of the American military personnel attending the Games in Wuhan were stationed in Maryland and had recently frequented Fort Detrick.

The entire American team, 200 strong, stayed at the Oriental Hotel, just a half mile from the infamous open-air market which has been blamed for the outbreak.

According to one report, all 41 of the first 41 COVID patients were employees and their families of the Oriental Hotel.

Genetic diversity analysis can be used to estimate how long a virus has been mutating away from Patient Zero. This kind of analysis performed in California indicates that the SARS-CoV2 virus has been evolving there much longer than the 3 months since the first reported cases. The reports are consistent with an origin last summer.

Maximum Likelihood Analysis for the evolutionary tree of the SARS-CoV2 virus worldwide indicates that the "A" strain from which all other strains were derived is present only in America and Italy. There is no A strain in China.

The only country in the world where all known strains of COVID have been identified is USA. This suggests that COVID evolved in the US before transmission abroad.

To this, I add a political narrative: The Chinese economy is currently surpassing (or has surpassed) the USA as the largest in the world. The American Federal Reserve has the unparalleled privilege of manufacturing money out of thin air, printing dollars which are used for international trade in half the world's transactions, even those transactions where the USA is not a party. This privilege is worth trillions of dollars a year, because the system of global trade can absorb that much new liquidity each year--indeed, expanding trade needs an infusion of that much currency each year in order to remain liquid. Forty years ago, there was some justification for the USA to control the world's reserve currency, because the USA was the world's strongest manufacturer, the biggest exporter, and the world's largest creditor nation, supplying the needs of other major countries around the world. But now, the USA is an importer of manufactured goods, has a structural trade deficit, and is the world's largest debtor nation. Year after year, the USA increases its foreign debt, and pays interest on that debt by printing the world's reserve currency. China is now the world's largest exporter of manufactured goods by a large margin, and China has announced intentions to launch in 2020 a new international currency, to compete head-to-head with the US dollar as reserve currency for the world. The USA and especially the banks of the Federal Reserve are highly motivated to stop this from happening, and history shows they are not above using dirty tricks to maintain their monopoly on the world's money machine. Indeed, all of the wars that the USA has fought in recent years have been against countries that produce oil and sell their oil (or threaten to sell it) directly to importing countries without a dollar intermediary. Venezuela, Iraq, Syria Libya, Iran...all sold oil for Euros or Yuan, all were opposed by the US. The only one the USA has not actually invaded is Iran, and that may be because of the size and strength of Iran's military. China, of course, is the largest threat to American economic hegemony, and it is a nuclear power with a huge military that the USA does not dare oppose directly.

Reports of bioweapon collaboration between USA and China

Luc Montagner, French national hero and Nobel laureate in medicine, worked in China for several years. He claims there is a cooperative bioweapons program between China and the West.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law and world expert on bioweapons law, claims to have first-hand knowledge of cooperation in developing weapons between China and USA.

Published papers on SARS-derived viruses that were authored by scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology list sponsorship by American funding agencies, including NIAID, which has been directed by Anthony Fauci for 35 years.

A Chinese researcher at a Canadian bioweapons lab was charged with being an undercover spy, and delivering samples to China.

The chair of Harvard's chemistry department is a specialist in the technology of microparticles. He has had long-standing contracts with the Wuhan Virology Institute, and was recently dismissed by Harvard and prosecuted with the improbable story that these multi-million dollar research contracts were kept secret, and had just come to light this year.

Note to readers: This article is a work in progress. Somewhere, I have read everything I record here. But some of the sources are more reliable than others. I intend to spend the weekend filling in the references to all this, and for those of you who want to wait and read it only after you have the references, I can only say, "that's what I would do if I were you."