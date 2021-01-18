Covid Vaccine Pros and Cons, and How to Discover the Truth

Reports of receiving the Corona virus vaccine range from deep appreciation for enhanced safety to tragedy: Norway has reported the deaths of 23 elderly people soon after they received the Pfizer vaccine, and has launched a probe. And a Florida obstetrician who was a pro-vaccine advocate experienced a lethal reaction, according to his wife, Heidi Neckelmann, who wrote on Facebook on January 5:

The love of my life my husband Gregory Michael MD, an Obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach Died the day before yesterday due to a strong reaction to the COVID vaccine.

He was a very healthy 56 year old, loved by everyone in the community delivered hundreds of healthy babies and worked tireless through the pandemic.

He was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at MSMC on December 18, 3 days later he saw a strong set of petechiae on his feet and hands which made him seek attention at the emergency room at MSMC. (Ed note: Petechiae are a sign of blood leaking from capillaries under your skin.) The CBC that was done at his arrival showed his platelet count to be 0 (A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.) he was admitted in the ICU with a diagnosis of acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine. A team of expert doctors tried for 2 weeks to raise his platelet count to no avail. Experts from all over the country were involved in his care. No matter what they did, the platelets count refused to go up. He was conscious and energetic through the whole process but 2 days before a last resort surgery, he got a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets that took his life in a matter of minutes.

He was a pro vaccine advocate that is why he got it himself.

I believe that people should be aware that side effects can happened, that it is not good for everyone and in this case destroyed a beautiful life, a perfect family, and has affected so many people in the community

Do not let his death be in vain please save more lives by making this information news.