 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/13/20

Covid-19 is a hint of how much the climate crisis will disrupt our lives

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Climate heating
Climate heating
(Image by starmanseries)   Details   DMCA

Think of Covid-19 as a trial run for how American society will be able to respond to the crises that climate change will create for us in the coming years and decades. Considering how the trends towards economic inequality and neoliberal austerity will no doubt be far more pronounced during these future catastrophes, all the deficiencies of our current system can also be expected to be more pronounced. This will greatly exacerbate the dangers that we can expect.

In the present, the country's infrastructure and governmental systems are highly unprepared for the crises that have appeared this year. The U.S. has had by far the most Covid-19 deaths, with the country's austerity-ravaged healthcare and social welfare systems unable to let lower class people effectively shelter from the virus or get adequate medical help. In California, where fires are now making the pandemic combine with the impacts of climate change, neoliberalism is doing a double amount of damage. The pandemic has created a firefighter shortage with the prisoners who would normally be doing labor for the state are under lockdown and unable to fight the fires. The country's failure to effectively combat the virus and reliance on convict slave labor have led us to this point.

In the future, these kinds of converging capitalist disasters-breakdowns of public services, social Darwinist neglect of the needs of the poor, harmful bureaucratic shortcuts as a result of austerity and privatization-will create exponential amounts of chaos. The Pentagon agrees, and it fully expects this to happen. A 2016 Pentagon training video warned about an "unavoidable" dystopian scenario where failing infrastructure, growing slums, and widespread unemployment prompt the military to intervene in newly unstable areas. A report from last year that was commissioned by the Pentagon explores these dangers further, assessing that:

The power grid that serves the United States is aging and continues to operate without a coordinated and significant infrastructure investment. Vulnerabilities exist to electricity-generating power plants, electric transmission infrastructure and distribution system components"Effects of climate abnormalities over time introduce the possibility of taxing an already fragile system through increased energy requirements triggered by extended periods of heat, drought, cold, etc. If the power grid in- frastructure were to collapse, the United States would experience significant Loss of perishable foods and medications"Loss of water and wastewater distribution systems"Loss of public transportation systems"Loss of fuel distribution systems and fuel pipe-lines.

In line with the ways that recent hurricanes have accelerated the militarization of American society, the Pentagon again anticipates that the military will have to step in more and more as the collapse unfolds. But as the 2019 study acknowledges, the military will be met with limitations on what it can do, or rather on what the capitalist ruling class that controls the military is willing to do. Instead of calling for social welfare expansions and efforts to combat climate change, the Army report merely defines the government's role in responding to the climate crisis through a narrow lens of "national security." While the military will help give humanitarian assistance to the poor when this is deemed necessary, the capitalist state's first priority will be to maintain order, which means maintaining the existing class hierarchy.

In this future where the capitalist state and its instruments of armed force shift their focus towards preventing a lower class uprising amid growing instability, the living standards of the lower classes will be ever more reduced. Social services will continue to be cut off, while food and other essential goods will become harder to buy amid droughts and economic downturns. The state will be ever more transformed "into an instrument of predation," as political scientist Robery Bates describes the role of a state when destabilization forces it to abandon the common welfare. As foreshadowed by the last decade's militarization of police, the state will come to mainly interact with the people in the form of violent repression.

Within the enclaves of the rich, the comforts of modernity will be maintained. The extravagant homes of the wealthy will be protected by heavy surveillance and police forces, while the privileged enjoy high-tech conveniences within the "smart cities" that the U.S. national security state plans to create. As the residents of these fortified areas gain access to home delivery, an "internet of things," and self-driving cars, the lifestyles of the rest of us will increasingly fall into scarcity and disrepair.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

Counting down to civilization's collapse

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 213 quicklinks, 5126 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to surge to new heights and the restrictions that authorities have instituted to fight this pandemic have created a huge backlash. So many people have such extreme emotions about COVID-19, and unfortunately it appears that this crisis is not going away any time soon.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 13, 2020 at 11:39:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 