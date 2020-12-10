 
 
Covid-19 Vaccines; Essential Info You Need To Intelligently Choose

Check Wikipedia and there are 27 different Covid-19 vaccines in various stages of trials and over 320 in total in different stages of development. The Trump government decided to invest in six of them. This article explores information about these vaccines and some of the processes involved in vetting them and making them available or getting access to them.

Here's a chart listing the different technologies being used for these vaccines

Covid-19 Vaccine Technology Platforms based on graph from 'COVID-19 vaccine development pipeline (Refresh URL to update)'. Vaccine Centre, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
A more updated, detailed source version of the above chart is here, and definitely worth checking out.

The first vaccine being made available in the USA is Pfizer's mRNA based vaccine. The next one supposedly coming on line is Moderna's mRNA based vaccine. No vaccine has ever been approved in as fast a time as is happening now. And no MRNA vaccine has EVER been approved for widespread use in humans before. Early tests are positive, but we really don't know too many things.

Already, a number of vaccines have been rolled out into widespread distribution-- in India, Brazil, Russia and the Middle East.

I don't want to be an MRNA vaccine guinea pig which one could say, turns people into GMOs. But I do want to get a vaccine. I'm leaning towards the AstraZeneca or the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccines, neither of which use the MRNA approach. But both of those vaccine's trials have been paused because of patient reactions.

I took the NYTimes test to see how long I'll have to wait to get the vaccine. It's in their article, Find Your Place in the Vaccine Line. My place in line varies. If I say I am low risk, then there are about 118 million in front of me. If I consider that I'm overweight, at 215 pounds and 5'11" then there are 23 million people in line ahead of me. I feel pretty healthy but I'm not sure how to categorize myself. Does my GP do it? How does that work if the vaccines are being dispensed at drug chains like CVS, Walgreens, etc.?

Will some people fake their risk status? Probably. It's likely some will fake being at risk so they get the vaccine and some will fake having excuses for not getting the vaccine, especially if they are required to be vaccinated by employers.

Here are some Quinipiac poll results showing people's willingness to take a Covid-19 vaccine.


(Image by quinipiac poll)   Details   DMCA

An average of 20% of respondents said they'd never get the vaccine-- 32% of Republicans and 7% of Democrats.

The same poll also asked people how they feel about being required to be vaccinated. The exact questions is:

39. If a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by government health officials, do you think your state should make it mandatory for people to get vaccinated, or not?

(Image by quinipiac)   Details   DMCA

And the respondent results show that a majority of people in both parties oppose requirements.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Scott Baker

Wow! Great article, very thoroughly researched. I'm keeping it aside for the time when I finally get vaccinated, which, by the NY Times article you link to, should be after almost everyone else.

Young people go earlier because they are more likely to spread the virus. The old, sick, and vulnerable, as well as first responders, rightly deserve to go earlier, due to much higher risk.

My own informal self-risk assessment puts me at roughly a 1/1000 chance of getting the virus, and maybe 1/3000 of needing hospitalization. Of course, there is the time factor, which none of these risk assessments talk about. Right now, it's measured in weeks or months, because that's how long the CV has been around. But it'll soon be 1 year; it already is in China.

So, the real question is: how likely is one to contract the CV in a year, 5 years, 10 years, etc? Of course, risk changes over time, due to both personal and societal changes, i.e. we get older, and other people get vaccinated, reducing the risk to others (maybe...actually, it's not clear if the vaccines prevent asymptomatic carriers form spreading the virus. They might even encourage it).

Nursing homes comprise 0.39% of the population, including the critical staff, who are the vectors for the disease, not the home-bound patients. Yet 40% of the deaths occur among that small population, mostly the patients. If we could immunize even that 0.39%, it would make a huge difference in both the hospitalization and death rates. This is the best use of the limited supply that will be available for months to come.

Additionally, the need for Antarctic temperatures for Pfizer's MRNA vaccine, and maybe others, makes it impractical in many places, including pharmacies and third world countries (which, somehow, seem less effected than predicted). This will effect what is actually available to take too.

Expect delays, snafus, and probably more side effects than anticipated. Already, experts are saying people should plan to take a day off work after receiving the second, more potent, of the two-shot vaccines form Moderna and Pfizer. Headaches, fevers and CV-like lite symptoms are common, not the exception. This will discourage the healthy from getting vaccinated too.

Whether people will be allowed to forgo vaccination is still an open question, as the Kim Iverson video makes clear. You are free to not get vaccinated...as long as you don't mind never going into a store, going on a plane or train, or going to work. Papers Please is already in the works from the DoD.

Meanwhile, the best prevention: weight control, moderate exercise, supplements of vitamin D (almost universally deficient in most people), zinc (within limits), vitamin C, and ending bad habits like smoking (really, do we still need another reason??), are almost never mentioned. I guess there is no money in those prescriptions.

I'm not a conspiracy monger about the vaccines. I don't believe the Deep State extends that deeply into researchers, medical professionals, or even government. But it does bias what they look at.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 at 4:03:38 PM

