 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H1'ed 11/26/20

Covid-19 Thanksgiving Open Thread

By (View How Many People Read This)   4 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (301 fans)

Times are strange and strained. But here we are having a Covid-19 thanksgiving. Still there are some things to be thankful for.

I thought this would be a good place to offer the folks at OEN an opportunity to share what they are are thankful for.

I'll start. With the gyms closed, I was unable to play racquetball, which I had been doing four to six times a week. As a substitute, I started running in the park, with my wife. When the gyms opened back up we started going back sometimes, but we're still running a few times a week. Going through the seasons has been amazing. It's quite beautiful here in Pennsylvania.

Pennypack park trail, Philadelphia
Pennypack park trail, Philadelphia
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

Pennypack Park trail, Philadelphia
Pennypack Park trail, Philadelphia
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

What about you? What are you thankful for?

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 593 articles, 902 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thankful for Rob and OpEdNews!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 4:06:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
Author 451
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 257 articles, 27 quicklinks, 8527 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I have a real crisis..

This country was in a seizure for a long time. Now it is unraveling. I sincerely see the same pattern I saw in the USSR in 1989 when I left it. Lie had become a religion.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 4:19:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dan 1

Become a Fan
Author 518688
(Member since Oct 20, 2020), 21 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am Thankful that I can still learn and grow...becoming a Better Person.

I am Thankful that I can go to places like "Op Ed News" (Special Thanks to Our Rob Kall,) "Rising Tide", "Rebel Wisdom", "Peoples Party", "You Tube", "Wikipedia", Thom Hartmann and More, to find Truths to add to my understanding of the things of Our Lives. I am Thankful for a place like "Wordpress", where I can express what interests me the most. I am Thankful for all the experiences in my Life that has taught me much of value...at least value to me.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 4:29:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 705 articles, 2082 quicklinks, 6345 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I've been on a spiritual quest pretty much all of my life, since reading The Prophet by Gibran and a book about Edgar Cayce, both when I was 14...but for me, 2020 has been an immersion into a deeper, richer connection with spirit and creativity than any other time in my life, and I feel changed for the better on essential levels... I'm also grateful that issues in my country that require our care have been clearly spotlighted, because we can't address something we don't know is there... and I love seeing the caring and gratitude creeping into journalism, advertising, and other areas of society not generally associated with matters of the heart...I think we've ratcheted up a notch, with far reaching benefits for everyone.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 5:02:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 