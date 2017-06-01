

At around 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday, President Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." Did he fall asleep? Was it a typo? As the media scrambled to decipher the meaning of the word, a bewildered nation and an equally confused worldwide audience tried to pronounce and get to the meaning of the odd-sounding word. No luck there because the word doesn't exist. However, instead of apologizing for the tweet that made no sense and has become a worldwide joke, the president decided to take it one step further. A new tweet appeared 20 minutes later further adding to the confusion. This one read, "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!" This is what lack of sleep does folks!

Trump is not known for his huge vocabulary and that is no secret. Words like fantastic, incredible, special, wonderful, terrific, big and let us not forget huge are a mainstay of his speeches so much so that makes one cringe at what is coming next, word-wise that is.

So, what is behind the coining of covfefe? Perhaps, it was a diversionary tactic meant to draw attention away from all that is ailing the White House one of which being son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to the Washington Post, Mr. Kushner sought to establish a back channel communication with the Kremlin using Russian-secured facilities. Much more damaging is the fact that Kushner opted not to mention this fact when he applied for security clearance.

Enough to keep a president from catching some zzz's and taking to Twitter with a new word or two? The only problem is he's no average Joe, he's POTUS, the most powerful man in the world and his every word and action will be analyzed with a fine toothcomb. Aside from that, even the most powerful man doesn't have free pass to create new words especially ones with no meaning.

Covfefe anyone?

No thanks, I've had my fill......

Of what?

God only knows!!!