 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Counterbalancing use of electronics by connecting with the Earth

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Vegetables
Vegetables
(Image by Pixabay: congerdesign)   Details   DMCA
Letter #15 Counterbalancing use of electronics
by connecting with the Earth

a letter to Greta Thunberg
by Katie Singer

Dear Greta,

After I'd begun learning about telecommunications' public health and environmental impacts; after more children than I can count became screen addicts; after studies showed that using a mobile phone increases risk of cancer (but didn't get media attention) and far too many people got brain or tongue or thyroid cancer; after countless legislative sessions prohibited policymakers from considering the health or environmental effects of exposure to electromagnetic radiation when they voted to permit or deny new transmitting cellular antennas; after learning that 5G mobile networks' deployment will increase telecommunications' energy use and greenhouse-gas emissions exponentially and increase the public's and wildlife's exposure to electromagnetic radiation, I admitted to myself that I am powerless over telecom corporations and that my life has become unmanageable.

I called a geophysics professor and growled, "I need a god bigger than AT&T."

He told me to try Verizon. [1]

Electricity, a computer and Internet access give us extraordinary opportunities. But using any of these also means that we participate in ecological damage and depend on corporations over which we have no control. I do not expect electricity or electronic devices or telecom corporations to go away or get safer or less toxic or less hazardous or more respectful of democracy.

Still, as much as possible, I'd like to reduce my ecological footprint and my dependence on electricity and corporations.

To counterbalance our digital impacts, could we strengthen our relationship to the Earth? Could we re-learn traditional, non-electric skills and develop our humanness as we have children, grow and prepare food, educate ourselves, heal wounds and illnesses, use transportation and attend to end-of-life issues?

Here are a few steps toward counterbalancing our technology use:

Learn nature's laws. Natural family planning explains that all life evolves from heating and cooling and drying and moistening. By charting her waking temperature and cervical fluid, a woman can know when she's fertile and infertile. Pharmaceutical family planning has consequences for women's health and our ecosystem. In my childbearing years, charting moved me from thinking that I could and should control nature, including my body, without consequences. It helped me revere nature, including my health. [2]

Still thinking about reproduction, I've recently learned that if every woman has only one child, then, in four generations, we'd reduce the human population to two billion and reduce humanity's strain on the Earth's carrying capacity. How/could we encourage this without coercion of any kind?

Make home and neighbors. Grow cooking herbs like parsley or thyme at your window. Harvest dandelion greens and other wild edibles from around your neighborhood.

Walk to your grocery store. (I consider living within walking distance of a grocery store a great privilege. I've become addicted to it!)

Cook your own food. Anything processed--even vegan burgers [3]--engages international supply chains and therefore has a significant footprint.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 