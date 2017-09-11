From Mike Malloy Website



Hurricane Irma

Well Truthseekers, Irma is turning out just as Tinyhands predicted: "It looks like it could be something that will be not good. Believe me, not good." This is, hopefully, the last time I agree with him about anything.

You know what else is "believe me, not good?" Global climate change. How about that one? How about the worst five storms of the century have occurred in the last 10 years? Or the worst earthquake in Mexico's history just killed 58 "rapists and drug dealers," er, I mean innocent men, women and children? How's that for "not good?"

Paris-Accord-Science-Denying-Knuckle-Dragging SprayTan Psychopath....

Here's a little reminder from Business Insider about how "not good" these deadly storms can be:

"Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, has started slamming some Caribbean islands as a category 5 storm. "Irma's path suggests it could hit Florida over the weekend, and Florida Governor Rick Scott has told people to "prepare for the worst." "The storm is the latest in an already catastrophic hurricane season, which lasts from June to the end of November for the Atlantic Ocean. It follows Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Texas including Houston last week and caused damage estimated to be worth more than $100 billion. "The US has seen plenty of catastrophic and costly storms throughout its history, with single events causing billions of dollars in damage. Here's a look at some of the most devastating, costly storms ever to hit the US (check out the link to see some incredible photos of utter devastation."

We have family in Tampa and Mt. Pleasant SC. Grandkids in both places. And Atlanta is expecting record-breaking wind and rain around next Tuesday. That is... not good, believe me. We are a city of ancient trees and aging infrastructure. That means massive power outages. If we're not live next week, you'll know why.

So be safe out there. Help if you can where you can. Call and check on your folks.