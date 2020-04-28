 
 
Could Jared Kushner Be the Pirate Responsible for FEMA's PPE Seizure?

By
PPE
PPE
(Image by Wikimedia Commons)   Details   DMCA

Do you wonder why healthcare providers are still clothing themselves in garbage bags and resorting to homemade masks?

Why are they protesting outside the White House?

As the national coronavirus lockdowns were commencing last month, the Trump administration announced it would release 4,000 ventilators from the federal stockpile.

By the last week of March, however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had delivered only 400.

Thousands of ventilators remain in the stockpile. Trump claimed "we are holding it back for flexibility."

Rear Admiral John Polowczyk stated in a press conference, "I'm not here to disrupt a supply chain."

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, proclaimed:

"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile. It's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use."

Then wording on the Health and Human Services (HHS) website was revised to reflect his statement.

"Our stockpile," Kushner said.

Not yours.

Or anyone else.

That might explain why Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials have been seizing supplies intended for states, local governments, and hospitals.

After Massachusetts purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) from wholesale retailer BJ's the federal government subsequently seized, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) resorted to conspiring with his state's Chinese ambassador and New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft to purchase more PPE in China and have it flown to Massachusetts.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had to also go behind the government's back and order millions of masks and gloves from China "because we've heard reports of Trump trying to take PPE in China and when it gets to the United States."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
