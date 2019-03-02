Corporate Journalism Goes Down in Flames on Muller Case; sad but delightful.

- Advertisement -

Looks to me like Jimmy Dore is being "deep sixed" as his video doesn't come up in an OEN Commons Search. Then again, it may be technical delay or other glitch.

This is a great take-down of Corporate Journalists, about 16 minutes worth. Anyone paying attention has been expecting this for about 2.5 years now, but as always JD does a spectacular job, from his high tech studio in his garage, somewhere in L.A. Good comments from his young guests as well, and a bright spotlight on a few flaming loonies.