Coronavirus in India - Government Issues New Travel Advisory

COVID-19 or Novel Coronavirus has affected over 100 countries worldwide and India is no exception. The World Health Organization has declared it as an outbreak and recommended all countries to start their testing programs. Travel control is very important to prevent the spread of infection. Hence, the Government of India has issued a fresh travel advisory to prevent entry of passengers from red zones.





Listed here are the travel advisories issued by the Government of India -

All existing visas shall remain suspended except official, diplomatic, International Organizations/UN, project and employment visas.



Visa-free travel granted to people who have OCI cards is kept in abeyance

People who are already in India and have OCI cards can stay in India as long as they need.



For all foreigners who are already stuck in India, their visas will remain valid and they may refer to e-FRRO module for conversion/extension etc. of their grant of consular office or visa through the nearest FRO or Foreigners Regional Registration Office, if they want.

For traveling to India on an urgent basis, a foreign national can consult with Indian Consulate nearby.

Along with Visa restrictions, passengers who have visited or traveled from Republic of Korea or Italy and want to enter India should have a certificate that they have been tested negative for Coronavirus from the authorized laboratories by these countries. It is mandatory till COVID-19 cases fall down.

Even Indian nationals along with other incoming travelers from Italy, China, Iran, France, Republic of Korea, Germany and Spain shall be quarantined for at least 14 days after 15th February 2020.

All incoming travelers are advised to avoid traveling (unless and until it is compulsory) and are notified that they will be quarantined for 14 days if they arrive in India.



Indian nationals are also advised strongly to avoid traveling to Italy, China, Iran, France, Spain, Germany and Republic of Korea.

International traffic shall be stopped at the check posts which are coming from land borders and proper screening will be done over there.

All foreign passengers who are entering India should furnish self-declaration forms (including address and phone number in India) to the officials of the Health and Immigration Department and go through proper health screening at the counters at all entry points.

All incoming foreign passengers who are coming back to India should keep track on their health and follow the important guidelines issued by the government.

For further queries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is available round-the-clock.



Along with the above travel advisory, the government has issued additional advisory -