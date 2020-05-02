 
 
Coronavirus and Bio-Warfare, We Need to Know the Truth

[Originally published by China Rising]

PLEASE sign the Bioweapon Truth Commission (BWTC) Coronavirus Truth Tribunal Statement and Petition. We all deserve to know what's going on! Thank you!

https://www.change.org/p/www-un-org-disarmament-wmd-bio-bioweapon-truth-commission-bwtc-truth-tribunal-statement-and-petition

WWW.BIOWEAPONTRUTH.COM

Cuba and Covid related prints, in honor of the proud and free Cuban people's deeply rich cultural heritage, as well as their life saving medical missions fighting coronavirus around the world
CORONAVIRUS, BIO-WARFARE & CUBA.

BY: THOMAS POWELL,

The origin of the COVID-19 virus remains unresolved. When the pandemic finally passes, an international investigation into the origin of novel coronavirus will be necessary to find out the truth. The pandemic has been too invasive in world consciousness, too imposing upon our lives and too disruptive of the global economic order to have the mystery of its origins go unresolved. Three explanatory theories have so far been floated: a) it evolved naturally, b) it's China's fault, and c) the US launched it.

To be successful the international investigation into the origins of novel coronavirus must include three components: first, there will be the forensic science investigation to discover the facts from the relevant fields of virology, epidemiology, bio-chemistry, genetics and such. Second, there must be a criminal investigation to locate any culpable parties who have broken the law through negligence or deliberate action, most specifically the 1972 International Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). And third, there must be a judicial component to review findings, pass judgment and award damages. Nobody at this point can claim definitive knowledge, but the sides have closed ranks. Putting this international truth commission together will be one hell of a global fistfight and highly entertaining for those of us watching from the cheap seats.

We can begin to sort out the parties and the claims in advance. Among scientists, the Darwinists say novel coronavirus is a successful genetic mutation by the virus through natural selection. (1) They propose that coronavirus has jumped host from a bat to a pangolin to a human, acquired several new functions in the process, emerged suddenly more toxic to humans, and can now infect house pets. (2) This hypothesis raises the dire existential question which Pope Francis felt compelled to address. (3) Is Mother Nature fed up with human overpopulation and environment destruction? Is coronavirus a salvo against the human global carcinoma? Will Earth now cure itself of human cancer with a rapid and repeated onslaught of virus mutations to send us packing to join our relatives Neanderthal and Homo erectus? The coronavirus natural selection scenario has dire implications for the future of the human species. Evolution is brutal and relentless. Welcome to the Anthropocene.

President Trump, of course, is the leader of the China bashers. Trump immediately labeled the outbreak the "Chinese virus" to insinuate the virus had a racial signature and to finger culpability onto China as the source country. The Republican right-wing has been ramping up the theory which could be called "neo-creationism" (humans playing God). They proclaim the novel coronavirus was genetically engineered at a level 4 bio-weapon laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Accordingly, the virus escaped the lab into the Wuhan live animal market, and the rest is history. Neo-creationist Missouri Senator Josh Hawley proclaims China's culpability through "communist incompetence". (4) He stops short of alleging a Chinese bio-weapon attack; perhaps, it is too big a stretch of the imagination to convince FOX-News watchers that China would attack itself? Hawley has called for an international investigation into the cause of COVID-19, and demanded Senate Judiciary Committee hearings as well. The possible motive which has emerged for this new round of China-bashing is to allow Trump to unilaterally cancel repayment of the $1.2 Trillion in treasury notes China now holds. Let's see if the Republicans can make this tar brush stick.

The political left-wing accuses the US of genetically engineering and releasing the novel coronavirus. From our past experience of bio-weapon contamination, three possible scenarios emerge:

1 The virus escaped laboratory confinement through an accidental toxic leak from Ft. Detrick, similar to the Sverdlovsk anthrax leak of 1979. (5)

2 It was released as a private terrorist action as in the 2001 anthrax letters mailed by Ft. Detrick bio-weaponer, Bruce Edwards Ivins. (6)

Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China: Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor Write Read's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015). In 2016 Punto Press released China
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

Excellent article. The US is also well known to spread "naturally occuring" wartime epidemics, especially cholera. We see this in Yemen today, as was the case in Iraq in the 1990's that killed 500,000 children by 1995.

But it was "worth it", so Clinton/Albright keep on doing it and killed another 500,000.

Here is how to kill millions of people with cholera: bomb their water works and sanitation facilities, and put a blockade so that repair equipment and chemicals cannot be imported. Blockade medical supplies and food. Cholera will spread like wildfire from lack of sanitation and weakened immunity. It is especially effective on children and infants as they easily become dehydrated from diarrhea and vomiting. Nothing is more demoralizing for the "enemy" than watching helplessly as their children die.

The US panics over covid-19, yet don't give a damn about Iraqis, Iranians and Venezuelans.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:17:54 PM

Jeff J. Brown

David, you are so right. I estimate that 80% of high level Western leaders are clinical psychopaths.

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 4:30:00 AM

David Watts

Jeff, I just chipped in 50 bucks. Keep up all your good work.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8:38:33 PM

Jeff J. Brown

David,

Thank you for contributing $50 to OpEdNews. I really appreciate my China Rising Radio Sinoland journalism getting published here.

In solidarity,

Jeff

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 5:02:26 AM

