From Counterpunch



(Image by Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair) Details DMCA



As the global coronavirus public health and economic crisis of 2020 approaches the international workers' day May 1, let us consider 23 ways in which it is a crisis of and by capital and its class rule profits system:

+1. The Straw that Broke the Camel's Back. United States capitalism was already on the verge of a major recession before COVID-19 hit. All the classic signs were there: absurdly inflated P/E ratios (an absurdly inflated stock market), massively deb-leveraged corporations, giant consumer and student debt, savage economic inequality (so extreme that the top tenth of the U.S. upper 1 percent had more wealth than the nation's bottom percent), tens of millions living just one inadequate paycheck away from being unable to meet basic living expenses , and more. If the virus hadn't broken that camel's back, something else would have done the job, albeit with a less devastating impact than an epic pandemic.

+2. Pathogenic Growth Addiction. Thanks to its relentless compulsion to sustain its rate of profit with quantitative expansion and accumulation ("growth"), contemporary jet-, Internet-,and satellite-age capitalism stirs up "zoontic" agro-industrial pathogens and spreads them around the planet in a flick of the historical light-switch.

+3. No Profit in Proper Public Health Protection. Given the lethal pathogen-stirring and pathogen-spreading nature of 21st Century global capitalism, public health experts and epidemiologists have been warning for years about the coming of the next planetary pandemic and the need to prepare for it. A critical problem here is capitalism's inadequate time scale: there's no short-term profit in storing up unused hospital beds, PPE, respirators, ventilators, and medicine. The American for-profit medical industrial complex has been cutting back beds, space, and medical services in the neoliberal name of "streamlining" for decades. It has been woefully under-prepared for the foretold crisis. No surprise: capitalism is about short-term profits, not long-term planning for the common good.

+4. Wage Slavery and Expendable People. Capitalism throws millions out of jobs when it is no longer profitable to employ them. A vast swath of the populace is seen as disposable by capital when profits collapse. At the same time, when profits are damaged by the removal of too many people from workplaces and consumption zones (shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, sports stadiums, theaters, hotels, airports, etc.) to stem a pandemic, capital shows its understanding of working-class people as expendable by pushing for a premature "re-opening of the economy." Either way, capital's coronavirus calculation is this: what is the right number and percentage of the population that should die or face serious respiratory decline for profits to stay afloat? Too many deaths are a problem for capitalism but so are too few deaths! We should make no mistake: a rapid re-opening will kill masses of American workers: As Mike Davis writes at Labor Notes: