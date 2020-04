Coronavirus

I want it to shape my thinking beyond

tonight I will write a verse for myself

I embrace myself trying to warm up

I try to catch myself Between my rhythm

That's really

Stress seems to be a constant issue in life

In any case, I picked up my poem

Just rewrite it,

I wake up wanting to write

I want to insure the path in the darkness.

In the nighttime of my day.

How firm is my verse,

How strong is my rhythm?

Rainfall will show me again

The current of air will blow me again

