Corona Virus has created over 30 Million Potential Activists with A Lot Of Time On Their Hands

Over 30 million people are documented as out of work. That doesn't include many more entrepreneurs and people who can't claim unemployment benefits, like immigrants and many entrepreneurs and gig workers. Figure that there are at least 40 million people out of work, maybe fifty million. Imagine if they could be brought together to use their free time to make big change happen.

They are home, with a lot of free time, except when they are waiting in food lines or spending time on line struggling with malfunctioning unemployment sign-up software.

They are home because of a collection of incompetents and malignantly malicious psychopathic predators-- in both parties. They should be furious. Some are, about having to stay home. They should be furious that they're out of work, that the most basic supplies-- face masks, sanitizer, even isopropyl alcohol-- are unavailable after months, when any competent leaders would have put the gears into motion to supply every American and every hospital and company.

But they are angry about not being able to get haircuts.

Wouldn't it make sense for activists and progressive organizations to seek to influence these tens of millions of people with time on their hands to get together to do something that will benefit them all?

Wouldn't it make sense to put together a list of issues and reasons for all of those people to get together with some intentions to make changes happen.

Wouldn't it make sense to explore possibilities, possible ways that we could come out of this crazy Corona World for the better, and harness the potential power and influence of all those people to make those possibilities realities.

What are the issues? What are the possibilities? Is this conversation already happening? If so, where?

This is an unprecedented historic opportunity. Let's embrace it. Let's put the conversation in motion. Give it an energy so it takes on a life of its own.

Is it being done?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Peter Frank

The problem is that the working class and the poor believe the Democrats are on their side. They hold Obama, Pelosi, and the rest up as heroes. The left doesn't organize. It has no political infrastructure, unlike the right. The right has led a successful 50+ year campaign that extends from the smallest, most local communities all the way up to the most exclusive rooms in Washington DC. The right has enjoyed a country that is built for them. What does the left have? Individuals and various YouTube channels and websites. The only hope is to break the 2 party mafia. There must be real institutional representation that threatens the establishment. This can only start from scratch, outside of electoral politics. Let's hope the millions of people thrown away like garbage by both parties will be that initial start.

Jim-el Moore

Yes, Rob, the conversation is well underway. Charles Eisenstein and Terry Patten and Stephen Dinan are engaged, networking and sharing their own insights and those of others they encounter. Daniel Schmachtenberger seems to have a multi-dimensional handle on it all, and provides coaching to bring the rest of us along.

And don't forget what Peter, Paul and Mary taught us, half a century ago: "The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind...."

