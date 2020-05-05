Corona Virus has created over 30 Million Potential Activists with A Lot Of Time On Their Hands

Over 30 million people are documented as out of work. That doesn't include many more entrepreneurs and people who can't claim unemployment benefits, like immigrants and many entrepreneurs and gig workers. Figure that there are at least 40 million people out of work, maybe fifty million. Imagine if they could be brought together to use their free time to make big change happen.



food line in Philadelphia

(Image by Rob Kall)



They are home, with a lot of free time, except when they are waiting in food lines or spending time on line struggling with malfunctioning unemployment sign-up software.

They are home because of a collection of incompetents and malignantly malicious psychopathic predators-- in both parties. They should be furious. Some are, about having to stay home. They should be furious that they're out of work, that the most basic supplies-- face masks, sanitizer, even isopropyl alcohol-- are unavailable after months, when any competent leaders would have put the gears into motion to supply every American and every hospital and company.

But they are angry about not being able to get haircuts.

Wouldn't it make sense for activists and progressive organizations to seek to influence these tens of millions of people with time on their hands to get together to do something that will benefit them all?

Wouldn't it make sense to put together a list of issues and reasons for all of those people to get together with some intentions to make changes happen.

Wouldn't it make sense to explore possibilities, possible ways that we could come out of this crazy Corona World for the better, and harness the potential power and influence of all those people to make those possibilities realities.

What are the issues? What are the possibilities? Is this conversation already happening? If so, where?

This is an unprecedented historic opportunity. Let's embrace it. Let's put the conversation in motion. Give it an energy so it takes on a life of its own.

Is it being done?

