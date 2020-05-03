Corona:The Ultimate End of Liberty

"We would rather be ruined than changed. We would rather die in our dread, than climb the cross of the moment, and let our illusions die. " W. H. AUDEN, The Age of Anxiety

The Bubonic Plague or "Black Death" of the 14th Century was the period when labor gained new powers of economic justice. This was the start point of the eventual beginning of the Industrial Civilization which began about 250 years ago.

With the rise of the Industrial Civilization began the social body called the middle class. Prior to that, most of the world suffered under a feudal system in which the people were slaves of their governments. There was no effective buffer between the people and their totalitarian, despotic rulers. The people had no certainty of the freedom to pursue their lives and make a decent living and live freely. The people were not allowed to keep the fruits of their labor, while they were required to pay great tribute to the rulers.

The revolutionary class of our newly born country began to change all that, and started to make the dream of freedom and liberty a possibility. For the first time, they set limits on the government and fought for the ideals of the constitution. They removed much of the government's privilege and tyranny and demanded the rulers adhere to the laws of fairness and justice. The people of our young country enforced a basic civil morality upon their government.

The elite, oligarch class hated the middle class which challenged them in the name of their God-given liberty. The elite understood if they were going to rule, the middle class had to be eviscerated. The middle class had to be destroyed so despotism and the systems of tribute could be given back to the elite class, the monarchy of kings and the servile government class that served them. They wanted the grandeur, honor and immense riches for their elite class, assuring their monopoly rule over all the world. The oligarchic elite of all countries then as now, were not to be denied. They were one elite international group and conspired together to protect each other's realm. The American middle class however again rejected them and bound them with the chains of justice of the Constitution freeing the people from their old despotic ways.

Frustrated, the powerful arrogant Anglo-elite class did not despair. The elite, oligarchic class had greatly profited from the Industrial Revolution which through the liberty of free enterprise had freed the people from the feudal slave systems of the past and the birth of an even larger the middle class. The elite hated the threat to its own authority.

The elite did not want to ruin the Industrial Revolution. They conspired to use it for their own exclusive, selfish purposes. In the early 19th century this elite business class schemed for a way to regain its power forever and extort tribute from the people, in order to destroy the growing middle class, which was an impediment, and to reduce the people again to their historic role as slaves of the government beholden to the elite.

The International elites were anxious to promote the Marxist notion of demanding tribute, taxes, from the people. By 1910, only three nations stood between the international banking elites and their ambitions. Those nations were the British Empire, Czarist Russia, and the United States. Only through compulsory tribute could freedom be taken away and the population reduced once again to forced servitude for the benefit of the elite.

Numerous times in America, the elite had attempted to establish tribute and establish their federal income tax, but they never succeeded. The people were vigilant and loving of their freedom, proud and respectful of their liberty. America at the dawn of the 20th America had no graduated income tax to take away the capital from the industrious middle class. America was strong and rich and powerful. America was the envy of nations which extracted tribute, taxes, and forced labor from their populations. Efforts to exact such tribute as taxation from Americans were made during the Civil War and the war with Spain, but each time the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional. In 1902, the graduated income tax was again declared unconstitutional, and the Chief Justice stated: "It is a method to enslave our people, and deprive them of their liberty and right to the fruit of their labor."

The power elite raged. How could they institute their system of tribute and slavery? The international and American banking elites conspired, and their solution was war. By creating wars, governments were better able to demand tribute and tax the people, by harnessing their patriotism and building the enlarged armed services.

The American elite, with advice of their brother banking conspirators in other countries, as they prepared for war, proposed an amendment to the American Constitution. A graduated income was proposed, just as Karl Marx had done. Just as Marx had done, the American banking elite got busy arousing the envy of the workers against the middle class. They promised the workers they would never be taxed. Only the rich would be taxed, they promised, and the rates would be only two to three percent. They promised that the taxes would go "our exploited workers,"

through a myriad of vague government benefits. The intemperate masses fell for the idea, and in 1913, the 16th Amendment, the federal income tax was passed.

With the passage of the Federal Reserve Banking Act on December 23, 1913, by a mostly reluctant and coerced Congress, who just wanted to go home for Christmas, the stage was now set for war, and the attack on the British Empire, Czarist Russia and the German Empire. The major hurdle in the effort to destroy the free world, and bring it under the control of International and American banking business elites and government operatives had succeeded.

Their success depended on the craven hard hearted character traits of cold objectivity, immunity to patriotism and total indifference to the human condition. It was the European Rothschild Banking Formula which motivated the elite banking cartel. The formula was to induce governments into war for the military profits they could generate. To force a country to war, to go into debt because of war or the threat of war. The strategy was to make sure the country had enemies with great military capability. If only weak enemies exist, lend them money to grow their military. If no enemy exists, create one. No one nation can remain predominant, and free from their debt net, because they may promote peace and a reduction in debt slavery.

The International elites made sure that America not heed what Thomas Jefferson had stated long ago. "When we are taxed on our earned incomes, in our food or our drink, in our coming and going, in our property, we would face the return of slavery and the reestablishment of an all-powerful and despotic elite.

We must understand the international elitist plan of using gradualism and the semantic deception of the Hegelian Dialectic to attain their goals of the gradual slide into the totalitarian black whole of a one world government, with the resulting loss of our freedoms that our ancestors fought and died for.

