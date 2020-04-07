 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/7/20

Corona Crisis: A Symptom of the Neoliberal Plague

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86186
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis
Become a Fan
  (30 fans)

#Chomsky #awakening
#Chomsky #awakening
(Image by leighblackall)   Details   DMCA

Noam Chomsky, one of the world's most respected authorities on socio/economic/governmental issues calls it the "neoliberal plague."

So, what is a neoliberal plague to the average person?

Truth be told, most of us are too busy with our day to day lives to pay much attention to these labels. But today is different. Something very important won't allow us to ignore what's happening to us.

Today you can plainly see a symptom of the neoliberal plague as a corona virus death of a loved one, friend, or acquaintance who might have been saved if the government had acted when it was warned about the potential for a pandemic over five years ago. And it was warned again that this was coming in January 2020 by Peter Navarro, twice!

This is no surprise. Concerns about a worldwide pandemic were voiced by President George Bush and in 2017 the outgoing Obama administration actually briefed the incoming Trump administration on the dangers ahead. Then Secretary of Commerce dozed off and others wondered why they had to be there.

You may not clearly distinguish the neoliberal plague that caused reduced government infrastructure that's fumbling the corona virus crisis, but the results are undeniable. People are dying!

In the fog of crisis created by the continual political haranguing that never ends, everyone is blaming everyone else. But the core of this problem lies in the eroded capacity of a government that could have handled this crisis effectively like those of Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, or even China.

This is the end result of Reagan, et al, telling us "government is not the solution. It's the problem."

What they didn't tell us was that corporations would fill the void of a weakened government. And that corporations by their charter worry about one thing. Profits. And you can't make profits producing products that have no market before the needs arise.

So here we sit in isolation watching an incompetent administration bumbling a crisis that even the best couldn't handle given the disastrous condition of our governmental infrastructure. (Which they made worse by eliminating the organization designed to protect us from just this kind of crisis)

The only candidate who's been telling us this for his entire career is Bernie Sanders, but he's far too radical for us so we'll just continue as we are, thank you very much.

So now while we wonder if we'll actually be able to vote in the next election, we will probably be offered two candidates who are beholden to the corporations that own them. And as sure as the sun will rise in the East tomorrow, they will do their bidding cementing the neoliberal plague in place for the next four years at least.

So, when you want to blame capitalism for our plight, you're only halfway right. It's not the system. It's the neoliberal plague that's infected it for forty years.

Robert DeFilippis

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert De Filippis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published seven books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 