Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Cornball Chowder: poetry, despair, and revolution

By dale ruff

4/20/17

From flickr.com: Double Dead End {MID-71953}
Double Dead End
(Image by cogdogblog)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I feel a poem coming on

not like a bomb

that explodes in my brain

but a trickle of words like a creek in the rain:

In the land of the free, the choices are few:

we build our cities but block the view

From flickr.com: Suburbs {MID-71947}
Suburbs
(Image by kona99)   Permission   Details   DMCA

or live in the suburbs where the land has been cleared

on Whispering Pines, with our wife and our beard

or live in an alley dead ends on both sides

and sit on the asphalt begging for rides

Clinton or Trump:

whom shall we choose?

one is dope and the other's booze.

War or war, what is the option?

Is our freedom up for adoption?

Greater or lesser, which evil is best?

Give me some drugs; I need a rest.

From flickr.com: Drowned {MID-71946}
Drowned
(Image by Alessandro Bonvini)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Shall I go down or shall I go down?

freedom's a farce, a monstrous clown...

and we sink and we drown......

Dead ends all around me,

nowhere left to go;

what's a man to do

watch the picture show?

From flickr.com: dog trainer to the stars {MID-71948}
dog trainer to the stars
(Image by ** RCB **)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Liberty's a lark,

broken wings and all;

Maybe I will kill some time

shopping at the mall.

This path leads nowhere,

or rather the same

That path leads nowhere

so whom can we blame?

Half dozen of one,

six of the other,

what's the answer, dearest brother?

From flickr.com: No Exit {MID-71954}
No Exit
(Image by Eli Bishop Urbex Photgraphy)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We dream of an exit

and work out a plan

if everyone follows

across our new span:

but mood is doom

and doom is mood,

forward or backward

it all seems to loom

like a dead end alley

as I said before:

so what's the point

of keeping the score?

There's freedom beyond,

there's pie in the sky.

But who will hear our lonely cry?

We fight with our comrades

and throw verbal turds

we die of a silence

that's smothered in words

In the land of the free

our choices are few

tho everything's new.......

Is freedom then a shopping spree?

A million things to buy

but nothing else to do?

From flickr.com: shopping {MID-71949}
shopping
(Image by dear.God)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The old is a memory

a pile of dust

we reach for the latest,

dreams coated in rust.

There's nothing to live for

nothing to die

our freedom's constricted

to one last lie:

you can do what you want

in the land of the free

if you're able to just pay the fee....

you worked to earn

but who will keep your dream

alive, as deepest longings burn?

How long can the ashes be turned?

And:

Who will hear you sigh?

Who will crush the the choking lie?

Do you hear me?

Am I free?

Am I all alone?

Dear readers,

throw me a bone.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Europe throws bone (Crete) to Greece {MID-71951}
Europe throws bone (Crete) to Greece
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


When all our choices are meaningless, we must revolt and, together, create new choices. What else can we do?

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 3:30:50 PM

Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008)


I like the title, "Cornball Chowder," and some other lines as well. And may I say, I like you better as a poet than an essayist?


"I feel you," as the black people say. (Whoops.)







Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 6:00:03 PM

