Cop Walks Free in Terence Crutcher Shooting

By       Message Thelma Mueller     Permalink
From littlerock.af.mil: LRAFB observes Police Week 2015 Little Rock Air Force Base
White police officer, Betty Shelby, was acquitted of all wrong-doing yesterday for killing an unarmed black male by the name of Terence Crutcher who had his hands up in the air at the time of the shooting. The fatal shooting took place on 16th September, 2016. A jury of 12 jurors out of whom only three were African Americans decided that the charge of first-degree manslaughter did not apply to this case. Another officer walks free as yet another black shooting victim turns in his grave.

As the officer breathed a sigh of relief, Crutcher's father, Reverend Joey Crutcher issued this statement saying, "Let it be known that I believe in my heart that Betty Shelby got away with murder." Also, let it be said that she is not the only officer who has got away with murder.

According to Betty Shelby, "We're not trained to stop a threat, and by all indications, he was a threat." Perhaps the training should include, "Only shoot when all other options have been exhausted." Furthermore, no weapon was found in the vehicle or on Crutcher at the time of the shooting.

Once again, cries of "No justice, No peace, No racist police!" will be heard around the country but to no avail. The killing of unarmed black men in America has become the norm and the outcome of the verdict, as far as police officers are concerned, has become a foregone conclusion.

Rest in peace Terence Crutcher

 

Thelma Mueller is a writer residing in Germany but has lived in Asia and America for many years. She writes for an international online magazine daily and has published short stories, a children's book and is currently working on a novel. Her (more...)
 

