As the officer breathed a sigh of relief, Crutcher's father, Reverend Joey Crutcher issued this statement saying, "Let it be known that I believe in my heart that Betty Shelby got away with murder." Also, let it be said that she is not the only officer who has got away with murder.

According to Betty Shelby, "We're not trained to stop a threat, and by all indications, he was a threat." Perhaps the training should include, "Only shoot when all other options have been exhausted." Furthermore, no weapon was found in the vehicle or on Crutcher at the time of the shooting.

Once again, cries of "No justice, No peace, No racist police!" will be heard around the country but to no avail. The killing of unarmed black men in America has become the norm and the outcome of the verdict, as far as police officers are concerned, has become a foregone conclusion.

Rest in peace Terence Crutcher