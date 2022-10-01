Contract with Florida Department of Education Opposed

"The NENC opposes the $6 million contract signed between the LAUSD and the Florida Virtual School, an entity controlled by the Florida Department of Education." - Northridge East Neighborhood Council



2017.02.22 ProtectTransKids Protest, Washington, DC USA 01055

(Image by tedeytan) Details DMCA



The Los Angeles Unified School District's (LAUSD) Board did not share the state of California's concerns when it approved a contract with the Florida Virtual School, an entity controlled by the Florida Department of Education. Despite clear evidence that LGBTQ+ students, teachers, and families are being discriminated against by authoritarian-leaning governor, Ron DeSantis, Los Angeles will inject $6 million into the Florida education system. In doing so the LAUSD appears to be supporting and financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

At the recommendation of its Education Committee, the Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC) considered the following motion that I moved during a meeting last Wednesday:

The NENC expresses concern about the contract signed between the LAUSD and the Florida Virtual School, an entity controlled by the Florida Department of Education. We urge the City of Los Angeles to investigate and scrutinize the origins of this contract, the way in which the Florida Department of Education was selected, and the process followed for the approval of the contract. Further, it should be evaluated whether this contract meets the educational standards of the State of California and if it violates the civil rights of Los Angeles students.

During the discussion about this resolution, individual NENC Board members stated their concerns about leaders in the State of Florida imposing their values on students. There were also questions about how these types of policies affect the self-esteem of students who are LGBTQ+. As a result, an amendment was passed to change the phrase "express concern about" to "opposes."

The amended resolution was passed by the board unanimously. A letter will now be sent to the Los Angeles City Council's Arts, Parks, Health, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee. This committee is chaired by Councilman John Lee, who also represents the NENC.

Other residents of the City of Los Angeles who oppose the contract approved by the LAUSD Board should contact their neighborhood council to encourage the passage of a similar resolution. To find out which of the 99 councils represents you, you can enter your address on the Empower LA website.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.