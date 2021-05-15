 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/15/21

Contempt for "the Science," Nancy Pelosi Edition

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Nancy Pelosi signs the article of the second impeachment of Donald Trump 24.
Nancy Pelosi signs the article of the second impeachment of Donald Trump 24.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Office of Nancy Pelosi)   Details   Source   DMCA

On April 14, the US Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance for Americans who've grabbed their jabs. It's safe, CDC says, for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to "resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing."

Outdoors. Indoors. Whether everyone present is vaccinated or not. Vaccinated? You're good to go.

That, presumably, is the science part. The political part is "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Oh, and in the US House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in her infinite wisdom, hath decreed (through Rear Admiral Brian P. Monahan, US Navy, Attending Physician of the United States Congress and the United States Supreme Court ) that the mask mandate will continue in force on the House floor "until all Members and floor staff are fully vaccinated."

Last September, Pelosi issued a press release announcing that "we need science, not politics. ... The American people need to hear directly from the scientists about how the virus spreads and what precautions are necessary."

Last October, Pelosi insisted in another press release that "it has always been imperative that we follow the science."

Last November, Pelosi told NPR's Ari Shapiro that "the [Trump] Administration has refused to follow the science. They have contempt for science ..."

But now that "the science" isn't saying what she wants it to say, as it's been energetically massaged to do for more than a year now, she's got a sudden case of said contempt herself. What's up with that?

"It's about control," says House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). "She wants to control the House" (as if he doesn't).

Scalise is right, but he's not thinking big enough. Pelosi doesn't just want to control the House. She wants to, along with her party, run the country (and for that matter the world).

The COVID-19 pandemic represented opportunity knocking.

Opportunity to throw previously unthinkable sums of money at key Democratic constituencies and major Democratic policy priorities.

Opportunity for her fellow Democrats in state governments to seize previously unthinkable powers in the name of "public health," no matter how specious the justifications.

Opportunity to rule without limits.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2671 articles, 5320 quicklinks, 6848 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

The problem is, many vaccine refusers are going to claim they have been vaccinated. I.E., they are going to lie. So, I'm guessing that Pelosi is keeping the mask rule because of all the lying brainwashed Trump cult members will not follow the rules-- that you can only unmask if you are vaccinated.

Submitted on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:57:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 