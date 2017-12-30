From No More Fake News

- Advertisement -

Chemo drugs are highly poisonous to begin with. But suppose, on top of that, they're contaminated and tainted?

Welcome to the FDA: the handmaiden to Big Pharma; the promoter of destructive medicines; the opponent of natural health; the agency that should have been disbanded and fumigated decades ago. Corruption Central.

In today's episode, the Agency has issued a slap on the wrist to Fresenius, a major provider of health care in Europe, with two dozen drug-manufacturing facilities around the world.

- Advertisement -

Bloomberg reports: "U.S. regulators warned Fresenius SE after the company's Indian plant that makes cancer-drug ingredients for the U.S. market aborted hundreds of drug-quality tests because they seemed like they were going to fail due to impurities."

"When workers at the plant found potential tainted products, they halted the tests and said human or machine errors were to blame instead, according to a Food and Drug Administration warning letter dated Dec. 4 that cited 248 aborted checks at the West Bengal facility."

The FDA's warning basically instructed Fresenius to do better. Re-examine all their manufacturing and testing practices. Hire an outside consultant.

- Advertisement -

That's comforting, isn't it? With contaminated chemo drugs floating around the world, the FDA says nothing about ferreting out these medicines -- and here is the capper from the Bloomberg article:

"The agency also warned that if the company doesn't correct the issues raised in the letter, FDA workers could refuse products made at the facility admission into the U.S."

My, my. Fresenius can continue to sell its fraudulently tested, tainted drugs. Not a problem. Business is business. Promise you'll mend your ways, boys, and stick to your word. Meanwhile, we, at the FDA, will get back to seeing what we can do to limit sales of those REALLY dangerous products called nutritional supplements.

Oh, and by the way, this is not the first warning letter the FDA has issued to Fresenius. As fiercepharma reports: "In a previous warning letter...FDA cited similar...deviations." And now, the FDA writes to the company, "You proposed specific remediation for these deviations in your [previous] response," the letter reads. "These repeated failures demonstrate that your facility's oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs is inadequate."

But the FDA isn't stopping Fresenius from exporting its chemo drugs into the US. No one is prosecuting company employees and sending them to prison for fraud and reckless endangerment.

Here are excerpts from my piece about the FDA's overall mafia operation, to give you the flavor of what goes on at that rogue agency:

- Advertisement -

In a stunning interview with Truthout's Martha Rosenberg, former FDA drug reviewer, Ronald Kavanagh, exposes the FDA as a relentless criminal mob protecting its client, Big Pharma, with a host of mob strategies.

Kavanagh: "...widespread racketeering, including witness tampering and witness retaliation."

Next Page 1 | 2